‘Berry’ adorable

TROY — Miami County’s littlest performers took to the stage to show off their talents from songs to magic tricks and jokes at the 42nd annual Troy Strawberry Festival on Saturday.

Emily Verrill, 5, of Tipp City and Trace Chaney, 7, of Troy, were crowned Lil’ Miss and Mr. Strawberry among the talented group of contestants.

Chaney shared a magic trick, hiding a strawberry treat under his magic hat.

“I had the strawberry under my hat the whole time!” he said.

Chaney said his favorite part of the Strawberry Festival is “you can get cheesecake.”

Chaney is the son of Tammy Chaney of Troy.

Lil’ Miss Strawberry Emily Verrill shared the “Ice Cream” song from Lil’ Rascals and wowed the judges with her musical choice.

“My favorite part of the festival was when I ‘win,’” she said.

Verrill is the daughter of Katie and Dan Verrill of Tipp City.

Second runner-up was Eva Dean and Rhys Garrity and third runner-up was Piper Hahn and Gavin Biganke. Garrity, who was voted “Best Dressed” in his strawberry rock star outfit, also shared with the audience he was the winner of the Hometown Friday Night Big Wheel Race.

Owen Poeppelman and Eleanor Anderson took their final bows as the 2017 Lil Miss and Mr. Strawberry prior to the pageant.

Courtney McCuistion, the event organizer, interviewed more than 30 contestants on stage.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_BerryPalooza_cmyk.jpg https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_Lilmissandmr_cmyk.jpg

Local youth crowned Lil’ Miss and Mr. Strawberry