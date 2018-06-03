WACO expands summer camps

TROY — This summer, WACO will offer summer camps that will fascinate and engage your child. Brand new this summer are two sessions of Drone Camp.

Fourth through sixth grade campers will learn about the uses of drones, fly simulators and real aircraft, program flights, and complete fun challenges.

Seventh through 12th graders will learn about all of the above, plus explore availability of careers for drone operators, complete safety risk assessments, and learn concepts of operations, fly simulators and real aircraft, program flights, build a hand-controller, and complete fun challenges.

Both age groups will have an option to purchase the same model UAV that will be used during the week of camp. Each camp is limited to 25 participants, and will be held July 30 and Aug. 3. Registration is due by July 16.

Two weeks of Robotics Camps also are offered. July 9-13 and July 16-20. The first week caters to fourth through sixth graders and the second week is designed for seventh through ninth graders. This STEM focused robotics camp is designed to teach 16 students concepts in science, technology, mechanics, engineering, and computer programming by building a robot with LEGO bricks, gears, axels, motors and sensors. Students will program the robot to complete certain tasks with their newly acquired computer programming skills and the use of sensors. Though the student will not be able to take the robot home, they will demonstrate their accomplishments to parents on the last night of camp.

Experience the excitement of aerodynamics at WACO Aviation Summer Camp. This five-day course begins with a basic history of manned flight and what makes things fly. The students build kites, gliders, hot-air balloons and aircraft models. They experiment with thrust, drag and lift, study the engine, controls, and instruments, do flight planning, fly a radio controlled airplane and quadcopter, and end the week with an orientation flight in a general aviation aircraft.

Call the museum (937) 335-9226 or www.wacoairmuseum.org for more information.