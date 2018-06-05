ME alumni hold banquet

CASSTOWN — The Miami East Alumni Banquet was held on May 12. The honored classes were 1968 (50 years), 1978 (40 years), and 1993 (25 years). This year’s graduates also were welcomed into the Miami East Alumni Association. Twenty-six of these students received $500 scholarships.

The Miami East School District was not in existence until 1958. Prior to that, students attended township schools: Elizabeth, Brown Local, Brown Township, Lostcreek , Lena, Lena Conover, and Staunton. Several of these schools combined to form Miami Central and then in 1958, the township schools combined to form Miami East School District.

The Alumni Data Base contains information dating back to 1885. A B Graham, the founder of 4-H, graduated in 1885 from Lena Conover High School.

Josephine Hiegel Urick from the Elizabeth High School Class of 1935 was the most experienced and wisest graduate at the banquet. She was given a standing ovation for her attendance at this year’s banquet and for celebrating her 100th birthday earlier this year.

The Alumni Association thanks the Casstown Volunteer Fire Department for setting up and taking down tables and chairs. The meal was catered by The Spot in Sidney.

Next year’s Miami East Alumni Banquet will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Any alumnus who has not been receiving the banquet invitation is encouraged to e-mail their up-to-date information to jjjj4t@woh.rr.com.