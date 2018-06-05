Lehman holds senior awards ceremony

SIDNEY — Parents, faculty, staff, friends and family members gathered to honor the class of 2018 at the Senior Awards Ceremony on Friday, May 25, in the Schlater Family Gymnasium at Lehman Catholic High School. To date, the class of 2018 has been awarded more than $2.5 million in scholarships and grants to be used over the next four years.

Eighty-eight percent of the graduates will attend four-year colleges, eight percent will attend two-year colleges, two percent will enter the military, and two percent will enter the career field.

Lehman Catholic is proud to announce the award and scholarship recipients.

VALEDICTORIAN — Melanie Brunner, the daughter of John and Julie Brunner of Sidney, will attend Indiana University, where she will major in biology.

SALUTATORIAN — Tyler Lachey, the son of Joe and Shannon Lachey of Sidney, will attend the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he will major in engineering.

LEHMAN CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL ACADEMIC HALL OF FAME

Established in 1986, this recognition is to honor students who have excelled in the classroom. To qualify, students must be named valedictorian or salutatorian, receive a semester and final grade of 93 percent in every class in which they were enrolled at LCHS, or receive National Merit Scholar status. This year’s class had three inductees: valedictorian Melanie Brunner; salutatorian Tyler Lachey; and Ryan Goettemoeller, the son of Don and Bev Goettemoeller of Sidney.

ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE AWARDS

This award, selected by the Lehman Catholic High School faculty, honors the top students in each subject.

Art

Ceramics I – Leah Peoples

Ceramics II – Clare Schmiesing

Business & Computers

Introduction to Business – Brogan McIver

Accounting – Brandon Barhorst

Accounting II – Amanda Titterington

Programing & Coding – Ryan Goettemoeller

English

Senior English – Logan Richard

AP English – Miriam Bezy

Foreign Language

AP Spanish – Tyler Lachey

Math

Trigonometry | Algebra III – Molly Safreed

AP Calculus – Tyler Lachey

Statistics – Alanna O’Leary

Music

Chamber Ensemble – Natalie Rocke

Show Choir – Leah Peoples

Religion

Religion 401 – Alanna O’Leary

Religion 402 – Abby Jones

Science

Advanced Anatomy – Melanie Brunner

Intro to Health Care – Abby Jones

AP Chemistry – Ryan Goettemoeller

Social Sciences

AP Government – Abby Jones

American Government – Kameron Lee

World Geography 110 – Skye Shi

Leadership II – Alex Read

Sociology – Brogan McIver

DEPARTMENT MEDALLIONS

This recognition, selected by the faculty department chair, is for the student who has the highest average of all courses taken during four years.

Art – Miriam Bezy

Business & Computers – Amanda Titterington

English – Alanna O’Leary

Foreign Language – Tyler Lachey

Industrial Tech – Jake Emrick

Mathematics – Tyler Lachey

Music – Natalie Rocke

Religion – Abby Jones

Science – Hailey Wick

Social Sciences – Tyler Lachey

CITIZENSHIP AWARDS

• Selected by Lehman Catholic faculty, Outstanding Senior Female – Alanna O’Leary

• Selected by Lehman Catholic faculty, Outstanding Senior Male – Jacob Emrick

• Selected by his peers, Outstanding Classmate – Tyler Lachey

PERFECT ATTENDANCE

Senior Year – Miriam Bezy, Ryan Goettemoeller, Tyler Lachey, Ryan Schmidt, Skye Shi, and Samuel Young.

High School Career – Miriam Bezy, Ryan Goettemoeller, and Tyler Lachey

THE NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY

Thirty students were awarded blue and gold honor cords to wear with their cap and gowns for being members of the National Honor Society – Maria Adams, Brandon Barhorst, Miriam Bezy, Camille Brown, Melanie Brunner, Grace Dexter, Jake Emrick, Theresa Flood, Ryan Goettemoeller, Abby Jones, Mehak Kaur, Tyler Lachey, Lauren Larger, Kameron Lee, Meaghan McDonald, Maddy McFarland, Brogan McIver, Alanna O’Leary, Leah Peoples, Logan Richard, Sam Ritze, Natalie Rocke, Clare Schmiesing, Skye Shi, Owen Smith, Caitlin Swallow, Amanda Titterington, Kelsey Weber, Griffin West and Hailey Wick.

COMMUNITY BLOOD CENTER BLOOD DONATIONS

Thirty-three students — 64 percent of the class — earned red honor cords for donating blood three or more times during their high school career – Maria Adams, Brandon Barhorst, Aldo Barrera, Zach Bopp, Camille Brown, Melanie Brunner, Grace Dexter, Jacob Emrick, Theresa Flood, Collin Haller, Max Hamlin, Abby Jones, Anthony Karns, Lauren Larger, Maddy McFarland, Brogan McIver, Leah Peoples, Alex Read, Logan Richard, Sam Ritze, Molly Safreed, Seth Sargent, Ryan Schmidt, Ellie Scott, Braiden Sherman, Owen Smith, Caitlin Swallow, Amanda Titterington, Kelsey Weber, Michael Wesner and Sam Young.

Two seniors were recognized for going above and beyond and for giving outside of the school blood drives – Preston Rodgers with eight donations and Griffin West with ten donations.

ALWAYS A CAVALIER

The following students made an impact by giving to the Annual Fund. Their gift will help to support the next generation of Cavaliers! Maria Adams, Brandon Barhorst, Alvaro Barrera, Miriam Bezy , Melanie Brunner, Michael Bunker, Grace Dexter, Max Hamlin, Abby Jones, Mehak Kaur, Tyler Lachey, Lauren Larger, Kameron Lee, Meaghan McDonald, Maddy McFarland, Brogan McIver, Alanna O’Leary, Leah Peoples, Preston Rodgers, Molly Safreed, Seth Sargent, Clare Schmiesing, Ellie Scott, Braiden Sherman, Skye Shi, Owen Smith, Caitlin Swallow, Maddi Voisard, Kelsey Weber, Michael Wesner, Griffin West, and Hailey Wick.

OHIO HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION AWARDS

Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award – Brogan McIver and Sam Young

Association Scholar Athlete Award – Tyler Lachey and Melanie Brunner

Award of Excellence – Brandon Barhorst and Alanna O’Leary

12 Varsity Letter Award – Alanna O’Leary

NORTH WEST CENTRAL CONFERENCE ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

This award is presented to seniors who have earned two or more letters in a league sport and have a cumulative unweighted GPA of a 3.75 or higher – Brandon Barhorst, Miriam Bezy, Theresa Flood, Collin Haller, Tyler Lachey, Lauren Larger, Kameron Lee, Maddy McFarland, Brogan McIver, Alanna O’Leary, Leah Peoples, Logan Richard, Ryan Schmidt, Owen Smith, Caitlin Swallow, Amanda Titterington, Michael Wesner, and Hailey Wick.

Alice Dillworth Scholarship – Max Hamlin

Archbishop Alter Scholarship Grant – Kameron Lee

Bill & Marilyn Kingseed Scholarship – Alanna O’Leary

Celestin Gigandet Scholarship – Leah Peoples, Clare Schmiesing and Kelsey Weber

Chuck Koon Scholarship – Alanna O’Leary

Deacon John Holthaus Scholarship – Brogan McIver and Hailey Wick

DP&L Vestren Energy Delivery of Ohio Scholarship – Hailey Wick

Elizabeth & Leon Brown and Frank & Sarah Montross Scholarship – Kelsey Weber, Kameron Lee and Grace Dexter

Faulkner, Garmhausen, Keister & Shenk Scholarship – Melanie Brunner

First National Bank of New Bremen Scholarship – Amanda Titterington

Fred & Clymena Shane Nursing Scholarship – Caitlin Swallow

Hartzell Norris Charitable Trust Scholarship – Skye Shi

J. Richard Harris Journalism Scholarship – Miriam Bezy

Jim Lantz Memorial Scholarship – Hailey Wick

Kauffman Family Scholarship – Braiden Sherman

Kiwanis Club of Sidney Scholarship – Brogan McIver and Hailey Wick

Lundgard Scholarship – Kameron Lee, Molly Safreed, Camille Brown, Maddy McFarland, Owen Smith, Alanna O’Leary and Ellie Scott

Mark Wurm Business Scholarship – Molly Safreed

Mary Agnes Brandewie Scholarship – Tyler Lachey

Minster Bank Scholarship – Amanda Titterington

Newman Club English Award – Alanna O’Leary

Piqua American Legion Ernest Johns Award – Alvaro Barrera

Piqua Community Foundation Little Kinger Scholarship – Alanna O’Leary

Piqua Community Foundation Patricia Recker Scholarship – Leah Peoples and Griffin West

Piqua Community Foundation Robert & Miriam Hartzell Scholarship – Brogan McIver

Piqua Kiwanis Scholarship – Kameron Lee

Piqua Optimist Club Chuck Wagner Memorial Scholarship – Kameron Lee

Piqua Rotary Scholarship – Aldo Barrera, Alanna O’Leary and Kameron Lee

Robert F. Grover Memorial Scholarship – Brogan McIver

Ruese Insurance Agency Scholarship – Amanda Titterington

Scott Family McDonalds Ray Croc Award – Maria Adams

Sell, Hegemann & Zimmerman Co., LPA – Hailey Wick

Shelby County Academia Scholarship – Abby Jones

Sidney K of C Youth of the Year Scholarship – Brogan McIver

Sister Ginny Scheer Science Scholarship – Ryan Goettemoeller

The Thomas E. Given Family Scholarship – Miriam Bezy

Troy Noon Optimist Scholarship – Natalie Rocke

Troy Rotary Scholarship – Amanda Titterington

UD Alumni Scholarship – Ryan Goettemoeller

United State Military Academy | West Point – Tyler Lachey

University of Dayton ROTC – Brandon Barhorst

William R. Ross Jr. Scholarship – Miriam Bezy, Brogan McIver and Braiden Sherman

Three members of the Lehman Catholic High School Class of 2018 were inducted into the school's Academic Hall of Fame. Left to right are, Ryan Goettemoeller, the son of Don and Bev Goettemoeller of Sidney; valedictorian Melanie Brunner, the daughter of John and Julie Brunner of Sidney; and salutatorian Tyler Lachey, the son of Joe and Shannon Lachey of Sidney.