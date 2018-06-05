Lehman holds senior awards ceremony

SIDNEY — Parents, faculty, staff, friends and family members gathered to honor the class of 2018 at the Senior Awards Ceremony on Friday, May 25, in the Schlater Family Gymnasium at Lehman Catholic High School. To date, the class of 2018 has been awarded more than $2.5 million in scholarships and grants to be used over the next four years.
Eighty-eight percent of the graduates will attend four-year colleges, eight percent will attend two-year colleges, two percent will enter the military, and two percent will enter the career field.
Lehman Catholic is proud to announce the award and scholarship recipients.
VALEDICTORIAN — Melanie Brunner, the daughter of John and Julie Brunner of Sidney, will attend Indiana University, where she will major in biology.
SALUTATORIAN — Tyler Lachey, the son of Joe and Shannon Lachey of Sidney, will attend the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he will major in engineering.
LEHMAN CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL ACADEMIC HALL OF FAME
Established in 1986, this recognition is to honor students who have excelled in the classroom. To qualify, students must be named valedictorian or salutatorian, receive a semester and final grade of 93 percent in every class in which they were enrolled at LCHS, or receive National Merit Scholar status. This year’s class had three inductees: valedictorian Melanie Brunner; salutatorian Tyler Lachey; and Ryan Goettemoeller, the son of Don and Bev Goettemoeller of Sidney.
ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE AWARDS
This award, selected by the Lehman Catholic High School faculty, honors the top students in each subject.
Art
Ceramics I – Leah Peoples
Ceramics II – Clare Schmiesing
Business & Computers
Introduction to Business – Brogan McIver
Accounting – Brandon Barhorst
Accounting II – Amanda Titterington
Programing & Coding – Ryan Goettemoeller
English
Senior English – Logan Richard
AP English – Miriam Bezy
Foreign Language
AP Spanish – Tyler Lachey
Math
Trigonometry | Algebra III – Molly Safreed
AP Calculus – Tyler Lachey
Statistics – Alanna O’Leary
Music
Chamber Ensemble – Natalie Rocke
Show Choir – Leah Peoples
Religion
Religion 401 – Alanna O’Leary
Religion 402 – Abby Jones
Science
Advanced Anatomy – Melanie Brunner
Intro to Health Care – Abby Jones
AP Chemistry – Ryan Goettemoeller
Social Sciences
AP Government – Abby Jones
American Government – Kameron Lee
World Geography 110 – Skye Shi
Leadership II – Alex Read
Sociology – Brogan McIver
DEPARTMENT MEDALLIONS
This recognition, selected by the faculty department chair, is for the student who has the highest average of all courses taken during four years.
Art – Miriam Bezy
Business & Computers – Amanda Titterington
English – Alanna O’Leary
Foreign Language – Tyler Lachey
Industrial Tech – Jake Emrick
Mathematics – Tyler Lachey
Music – Natalie Rocke
Religion – Abby Jones
Science – Hailey Wick
Social Sciences – Tyler Lachey
CITIZENSHIP AWARDS
• Selected by Lehman Catholic faculty, Outstanding Senior Female – Alanna O’Leary
• Selected by Lehman Catholic faculty, Outstanding Senior Male – Jacob Emrick
• Selected by his peers, Outstanding Classmate – Tyler Lachey
PERFECT ATTENDANCE
Senior Year – Miriam Bezy, Ryan Goettemoeller, Tyler Lachey, Ryan Schmidt, Skye Shi, and Samuel Young.
High School Career – Miriam Bezy, Ryan Goettemoeller, and Tyler Lachey
THE NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY
Thirty students were awarded blue and gold honor cords to wear with their cap and gowns for being members of the National Honor Society – Maria Adams, Brandon Barhorst, Miriam Bezy, Camille Brown, Melanie Brunner, Grace Dexter, Jake Emrick, Theresa Flood, Ryan Goettemoeller, Abby Jones, Mehak Kaur, Tyler Lachey, Lauren Larger, Kameron Lee, Meaghan McDonald, Maddy McFarland, Brogan McIver, Alanna O’Leary, Leah Peoples, Logan Richard, Sam Ritze, Natalie Rocke, Clare Schmiesing, Skye Shi, Owen Smith, Caitlin Swallow, Amanda Titterington, Kelsey Weber, Griffin West and Hailey Wick.
COMMUNITY BLOOD CENTER BLOOD DONATIONS
Thirty-three students — 64 percent of the class — earned red honor cords for donating blood three or more times during their high school career – Maria Adams, Brandon Barhorst, Aldo Barrera, Zach Bopp, Camille Brown, Melanie Brunner, Grace Dexter, Jacob Emrick, Theresa Flood, Collin Haller, Max Hamlin, Abby Jones, Anthony Karns, Lauren Larger, Maddy McFarland, Brogan McIver, Leah Peoples, Alex Read, Logan Richard, Sam Ritze, Molly Safreed, Seth Sargent, Ryan Schmidt, Ellie Scott, Braiden Sherman, Owen Smith, Caitlin Swallow, Amanda Titterington, Kelsey Weber, Michael Wesner and Sam Young.
Two seniors were recognized for going above and beyond and for giving outside of the school blood drives – Preston Rodgers with eight donations and Griffin West with ten donations.
ALWAYS A CAVALIER
The following students made an impact by giving to the Annual Fund. Their gift will help to support the next generation of Cavaliers! Maria Adams, Brandon Barhorst, Alvaro Barrera, Miriam Bezy , Melanie Brunner, Michael Bunker, Grace Dexter, Max Hamlin, Abby Jones, Mehak Kaur, Tyler Lachey, Lauren Larger, Kameron Lee, Meaghan McDonald, Maddy McFarland, Brogan McIver, Alanna O’Leary, Leah Peoples, Preston Rodgers, Molly Safreed, Seth Sargent, Clare Schmiesing, Ellie Scott, Braiden Sherman, Skye Shi, Owen Smith, Caitlin Swallow, Maddi Voisard, Kelsey Weber, Michael Wesner, Griffin West, and Hailey Wick.
OHIO HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION AWARDS
Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award – Brogan McIver and Sam Young
Association Scholar Athlete Award – Tyler Lachey and Melanie Brunner
Award of Excellence – Brandon Barhorst and Alanna O’Leary
12 Varsity Letter Award – Alanna O’Leary
NORTH WEST CENTRAL CONFERENCE ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
This award is presented to seniors who have earned two or more letters in a league sport and have a cumulative unweighted GPA of a 3.75 or higher – Brandon Barhorst, Miriam Bezy, Theresa Flood, Collin Haller, Tyler Lachey, Lauren Larger, Kameron Lee, Maddy McFarland, Brogan McIver, Alanna O’Leary, Leah Peoples, Logan Richard, Ryan Schmidt, Owen Smith, Caitlin Swallow, Amanda Titterington, Michael Wesner, and Hailey Wick.
Alice Dillworth Scholarship – Max Hamlin
Archbishop Alter Scholarship Grant – Kameron Lee
Bill & Marilyn Kingseed Scholarship – Alanna O’Leary
Celestin Gigandet Scholarship – Leah Peoples, Clare Schmiesing and Kelsey Weber
Chuck Koon Scholarship – Alanna O’Leary
Deacon John Holthaus Scholarship – Brogan McIver and Hailey Wick
DP&L Vestren Energy Delivery of Ohio Scholarship – Hailey Wick
Elizabeth & Leon Brown and Frank & Sarah Montross Scholarship – Kelsey Weber, Kameron Lee and Grace Dexter
Faulkner, Garmhausen, Keister & Shenk Scholarship – Melanie Brunner
First National Bank of New Bremen Scholarship – Amanda Titterington
Fred & Clymena Shane Nursing Scholarship – Caitlin Swallow
Hartzell Norris Charitable Trust Scholarship – Skye Shi
J. Richard Harris Journalism Scholarship – Miriam Bezy
Jim Lantz Memorial Scholarship – Hailey Wick
Kauffman Family Scholarship – Braiden Sherman
Kiwanis Club of Sidney Scholarship – Brogan McIver and Hailey Wick
Lundgard Scholarship – Kameron Lee, Molly Safreed, Camille Brown, Maddy McFarland, Owen Smith, Alanna O’Leary and Ellie Scott
Mark Wurm Business Scholarship – Molly Safreed
Mary Agnes Brandewie Scholarship – Tyler Lachey
Minster Bank Scholarship – Amanda Titterington
Newman Club English Award – Alanna O’Leary
Piqua American Legion Ernest Johns Award – Alvaro Barrera
Piqua Community Foundation Little Kinger Scholarship – Alanna O’Leary
Piqua Community Foundation Patricia Recker Scholarship – Leah Peoples and Griffin West
Piqua Community Foundation Robert & Miriam Hartzell Scholarship – Brogan McIver
Piqua Kiwanis Scholarship – Kameron Lee
Piqua Optimist Club Chuck Wagner Memorial Scholarship – Kameron Lee
Piqua Rotary Scholarship – Aldo Barrera, Alanna O’Leary and Kameron Lee
Robert F. Grover Memorial Scholarship – Brogan McIver
Ruese Insurance Agency Scholarship – Amanda Titterington
Scott Family McDonalds Ray Croc Award – Maria Adams
Sell, Hegemann & Zimmerman Co., LPA – Hailey Wick
Shelby County Academia Scholarship – Abby Jones
Sidney K of C Youth of the Year Scholarship – Brogan McIver
Sister Ginny Scheer Science Scholarship – Ryan Goettemoeller
The Thomas E. Given Family Scholarship – Miriam Bezy
Troy Noon Optimist Scholarship – Natalie Rocke
Troy Rotary Scholarship – Amanda Titterington
UD Alumni Scholarship – Ryan Goettemoeller
United State Military Academy | West Point – Tyler Lachey
University of Dayton ROTC – Brandon Barhorst
William R. Ross Jr. Scholarship – Miriam Bezy, Brogan McIver and Braiden Sherman
