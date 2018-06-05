Covington Council considers renewal levies

COVINGTON — Covington Council took the first steps toward bringing two renewal levies for fire and emergency medical services before voters in November during their meeting on Monday evening.

“The village has two property tax levies that expire at the end of year. These levies are both general fund levies that are used to fund fire and EMS services,” Village Administrator Mike Busse said.

The council approved waiving the three-reading rule and authorized the Miami County auditor to certify the amounts for a 1.6-mill levy renewal and a 2.2-mill levy renewal. There are two levies due to the levies beginning at different times, but they both fund fire and EMS contracts.

“These are not increases,” Busse said.

The levies were last replaced five years ago, but the levies will just be renewals this year, meaning no new taxes.

Once the county auditor certifies the amount of funds that the village would receive from the levies, the council will vote on placing the levies on the November ballot.

Also during their meeting, the council also approved an agreement with the Covington Board of Education for school resource officers services. The Covington school district’s contribution will be $40,480 for 12 months commencing July 1, 2018, and $46,970 for 12 months commencing July 1, 2019.

The council also approved authorizing Busse to advertise for bids for the south end lift station renovation project. The lift station will undergo renovations to replace two pumps, valves, and its control panel, according to Busse. The project will also install a backup generator for the lift station.

The council also held readings on resolutions on upcoming projects.

The council held a second reading for the purchase of park playground equipment from Miracle Midwest. The cost is approximately $33,676, which is being funded by grants. The labor to install the equipment is also being donated.

The council also held the first reading for the purchase of ball diamond metal Halide lighting equipment from Dickman Supply. The cost is approximately $28,990. This will be purchased with a previously received donation from the Covington Chest.

The council also held the first reading to declare two used police Crown Victoria police vehicles as surplus and authorizing Busse to hold an internet auction to sell the vehicles. The village recently sold a 1994 backhoe on an internet auction for $14,654, which was more than the backhoe’s trade-in value.

“We are very happy with the sale price because the trade-in value was $9,500,” Busse said.

The council also rescheduled their July meetings to 7 p.m. July 10 and July 24. Each meeting will be held at the municipal building at 1 S. High St.

