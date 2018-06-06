Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

May 25

CHILD ENDANGERMENT: Paula Moore, 27, of Dayton was charged with OVI, leaving the scene of an accident, child endangering and other offenses.

THEFT: Three females came into the Kohl’s and loaded large purses with misc. clothing/merchandise. The females left the store and set off alarm. Females failed to pay for merchandise and left in a blue vehicle. Investigation continues.

May 26

ROBBERY: Troy Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Stonyridge Ave in reference to a disturbance. Investigation disclosed that a female had been assaulted by a male who had taken her purse and contents. Male was charged with Robbery.

May 27

OVERDOSE: Officers responded to a report of a male found to be under the influence of methamphetamine and heroin in the 1700 block of W. Main Street. Jeffery Shepherd, 48, of Sidney, was given Narcan, transported to UVMC and charged with OVI and disorderly conduct.

POSSESSION: An officer was dispatched to 1801 W Main Street in reference to a passed out subject in a vehicle. Zachery Felver, 24, of Piqua, was found to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. Subject was issued citations and released.

May 29

JUVENILE ISSUE: A 16-year-old juvenile was charged for Disorderly Conduct after using profanity and trying to throw a rock at a passing vehicle.

May 30

OPEN CONTAINER: An officer initiated a Traffic Stop on a vehicle at W. Market Street near Sunoco. Driver was found to be Suspended and in Possession of Opened Containers of Alcohol. Driver was issued Citations and released.

May 31

JUVENILE INCIDENT: A juvenile was charged with theft from Kohl’s. Another report of theft by a juvenile was reported at Wal-Mart.

June 1

OVI: Officers were dispatched to Swailes Road and Nashville Road in regards to an accident with possible injuries. We arrived on scene and the driver was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

WARRANT: Warrant check on male subject on S. Walnut St. Male subject was found and arrested on Miami County warrant.

FOUND PROPERTY: An officer responded to the area of Amelia Ave. and Vincent Ave. in reference to property laying in the street. The officer located a Homak tool box and an electric Bosch sander in an equipment bag.

WARRANTS: An officer stopped a vehicle for having a defective muffler. The driver did not have a valid license and had outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was cited for DUS and Defective Exhaust, and was incarcerated on his warrants.

June 2

OVI: An officer responded to Taco Bell in reference to an OVI complaint. The vehicle was located and stopped. The driver was arrested for OVI.

INDUCING PANIC: An officer was dispatched to the 900 block of Wheeler Street for subjects fighting and a gun being involved. Anthony Harvey, 32, of Conover, was arrested and charged with inducing panic, domestic violence, and failure to disclose information. A female was charged with domestic violence; report completed.

DRUG OFFENSE: An officer responded to 1251 Hilltop Drive and came in contact with a subject reference an assist squad call. As a result a subject was charged with possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

OVI: Angela Chamblin, 51, was arrested and charged with OVI and criminal mischief.

June 3

OVERDOSE: An officer responded to 221 E Canal Street to assist Troy Fire on a report of a male laying along the train tracks with labored breathing. Male subject appeared to overdose on suspected heroin.

ASSIST AGENCY: An officer assisted OSP in the apprehension of a high speed pursuit suspect at the intersection of Market and Archer.

UNDERAGE: An officer responded to the 900 block of McKaig Ave. in reference to an assist squad. One adult male was cited for underage consumption.

June 4

MEDICATION DROP OFF BOX: Detective Baker removed 19.5 lbs of medications from the drop off box. The medications was marked to be destroyed.

THEFT: Theft of medication reported in the 300 block of Vincent Ave.

June 5

DRUG OFFENSE: Officers were dispatched in reference to a disturbance complaint in the 500 block of Counts Street. The reporting person advised the suspect has been using crack cocaine and showed officers where the suspects paraphernalia was and gave a written statement. Corbin Joseph, 48, of Troy, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

DRUG OFFENSE: Officers responded to a report of possible drug use in a room at Motel 6. After investigation, Martin Martinez, 26, and Kelly Bruner, 30, were incarcerated for multiple warrants and pending drug charges.

DRUG POSSESSION: An officer stopped and talked to a male in front of Ziebart. The male was in possession of a marijuana pipe. He was issued a summons for the offense.