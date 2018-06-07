Area briefs

Hospice volunteer training set

TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County invites interested community members to consider volunteering to support hospice patients and families. A new volunteer orientation is slated from 4:30-9 p.m. on Thursday, June 28.

Hospice volunteers serve patients and their families, providing respite care, caregiver relief, companionship, shopping, delivery of medications and supplies, massage, beautician and barber services, and gardening. Crafters and those who can sew create Memory Bears for loved ones, special pillows and blankets and other items for patients. Volunteers also provide clerical and office support, serve as receptionists, assist with fundraising events and data entry.

For additional information please visit www.hospiceofmiamicounty.org/volunteer-services.

Blood drive planned

TROY — Donors can help “Build a Better Blood Supply” this summer and get a chance to win a home improvement make-over by supporting the First Presbyterian Church community blood drive Wednesday, June 20, from 2-6 p.m. at 20 S. Walnut St., Troy.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the patriotic “Earn Your Stars and Stripes — Donate Blood” t-shirt. Everyone 18 and older will be automatically entered in the Community Blood Center “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card.

“Rock Man” to visit library

WEST MILTON — Crack open your own geode with “Rock Man” Mike Manning, a geologist and retired science teacher with more than 40 years of experience. This program on Thursday, July 12 at 1:30 p.m. includes a huge variety of rocks, minerals, and fossil displays.

No registration is necessary. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more details.

Lunch program seeks donations

TIPP CITY — The TMCS Lunch On Us program, which begins on June 11 and runs until Aug. 17, is in need of a variety of items. This program serves free lunches to children during the summer months at the United Methodist Church in Tipp City from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The program is in need of donations of cereal of any brand, macaroni noodles, juice pouches or boxes, and snack foods including crackers, granola bars, pudding and applesauce cups, chips and pretzels.

For more information, visit tmcomservices.org.