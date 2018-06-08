Troy man charged with rape

TROY — A Troy man has been incarcerated and charged with three counts of first degree felony rape.

John Dankworth, 60, was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Friday. Bond was set for $100,000 on each count.

According to Capt. Jeff Kunkleman, the three victims were known to Dankworth. All three were under the age of 8 years old at the time of the alleged acts.

Dankworth’s preliminary hearing was set for June 14 with Judge Samuel Huffman presiding.

On May 30, Troy detectives investigated a report of a sex offense which was first reported by a social worker from Dayton’s Children’s Hospital.

Piqua police arrested a local man on Thursday who is accused of raping and abusing two young children over the past two years.

Martin A. Glenn, 75, of Piqua, was charged with six counts of first-degree felony rape and six counts of third-degree felony gross sexual imposition and taken into custody on Thursday evening. Glenn was arraigned on those charges in Miami County Municipal Court on Friday morning. His is currently being held in the Miami County Jail on a total bond of $1.2 million.

The Piqua Police Department received a report of possible abuse taking place on March 30. According to Chief of Police Bruce Jamison of the Piqua Police Department, they determined that two local victims, ages 7 and 8 years old and known to Glenn, had been abused. The abuse reportedly took place over the past two years from the time each victim was approximately 6 years old.

This abuse reportedly took place at a private residence in Piqua, but police suspect that there could be additional victims elsewhere.

“We’re also providing some information to other jurisdictions,” Jamison said. He added, “We suspect there might be other locations as well.”

Glenn does not have a criminal history of sexual assault, and this appears to be the first time he has faced criminal charges in Miami County. A preliminary hearing for Glenn is scheduled for June 13.

