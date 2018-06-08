Man sentenced for assaulting police officer

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy man was sentenced this week for assaulting a police officer last month.

Jason E. Smith, 36, of Troy, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor assault, amended down from fourth-degree felony assault, and fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in Miami County Municipal Court.

On May 29, Troy police responded to South Crawford Street on a report of an intoxicated male subject acting disorderly. According to Miami County Municipal Court records, Smith was taken into custody after this reported incident as he continued to act disorderly after being warned for disorderly conduct. He was “belligerent” and threatening the officers with harm. He also reportedly “lunged” at one of the officers while “making a barking sound.”

While in custody, Smith stated he could not breathe and that he had heart problems. When a squad arrived, the officer removed Smith from the police cruiser, and Smith attempted to jerk away from the officer and later kicked the officer when the officer subdued Smith against the cruiser, according to court records.

Smith was then taken to the Upper Valley Medical Center for an examination, during which time he was verbally abusive to hospital staff and repeatedly told the officer that he was going to kill him.

A Piqua man received probation for an unsupervised child in Miami County Municipal Court this week.

Christopher L. Parsons, 30, of Piqua, was sentenced to one year of probation and received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor child endangering in Miami County Municipal Court on Wednesday.

According to Miami County Municipal Court records, Parsons fell asleep and was unaware that a three-year-old girl in his custody was wandering around the neighborhood unattended. Piqua police responded to a report of a small juvenile girl unattended on the 100 block of Linden Avenue on March 29. The child was with police for approximately two hours before her residence and Parsons were located.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Stanley R. Scott, II, 29, of Troy, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• Anthony B. Willoughby, 21, of Troy, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor falsification, amended down from fourth-degree felony corrupting another with drugs.

• Ashley N. McLaughlin, 30, of Piqua, received 60 days in jail for second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• Adam G. Noble, 19, of Piqua, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft, amended down from fifth-degree felony theft.

• Katerina M. Bohannon, 25, of Tipp City, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault, and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

• Lynette S. Clemons, 52, of Troy, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor falsification.

• Thomas A. Cook, 58, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor public indecency.

• Cody M. Fuller, 23, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment.

• Jeffrey L. Holzinger, 22, of Brookville, received a fine and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor attempted failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

• Glen R. Kendall, 75, of West Milton, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Paige Rupp, 21, of West Milton, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor child endangering.

• Jennifer L. Collis, 40, of West Milton, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

