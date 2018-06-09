Spry inducted into Civil War families society

COLUMBUS — Robert Spry of Tipp City was recently inducted into the Society of Civil War Families of the Ohio Genealogical Society (OGS). The award was presented at the April 11-14 meeting of the Society in Columbus.

Bob’s award was based upon proving the Civil War service of his great-grandfather, James Milton Spry, from Champaign County. James Milton Spry was a sergeant in the 95th O.V.I., a prisoner of war, and later re-enlisted in the 134th O.V.I. He was married to Alvina J. Burroughs of Bethel Township, Miami County, who was previously honored by Bob as the basis for his membership in Pioneers and Settlers of the Miami County Historical and Genealogical Society, a chapter of the OGS. The photograph shows Bob receiving the award from OGS President Margaret Cheney.

Bob also received a supplementary First Families of Ohio Award of the OGS for proving the 1820 Ohio residency of Anne Elbert Spry (ca. 1765-ca. 1834) of Champaign County, the grandmother of James Milton Spry.