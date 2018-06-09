Tippecanoe High School Class of 2018

Tipp City Schools Members of the high school choir performed during the Tippecanoe High School 2018 commencement ceremony May 26.
Tipp City Schools The 2018 Tippecanoe High School commencement ceremony was held in the high school gym on May 26.
Members of the high school choir performed during the Tippecanoe High School 2018 commencement ceremony May 26.
The 2018 Tippecanoe High School commencement ceremony was held in the high school gym on May 26.
