Honor roll

Forest Elementary

TROY — Forest Elementary has named honor students for the fourth quarter of the 2017-2018 school year.

Fourth grade — Zacahriah Allen, Cadence Collett, Brooklynn Hurd, Anden Kemmer, Hannah Maurer, Riley Maurer, Alexander McAdams, Asher Merritt, Ethan Moser, Keilie Slattery, Erica Stacy, Dylan Swabb, Hunter York

Fifth grade — Jason Barnhart, Katlynn Barnhart, Brandon Brannum, Reagan Brown, Cara Cable, Johnnie Cruea, Bradyn Dillow, Azaleigh Hammer, Anna Hancock, Christopher Harrison, Lucas Hickernell, Anthony Hurd, Mia Luciano, Bridgette Marcum, Morgan Maxwell, Cassie McNutt, Chloe Miller, Garett Nave, Jada Ouellette, Leila Overholser, Deanna Rohlfs, Isabelle Swabb, Issac Targett, Troy Whitehead, Gavin Wolf , Karson York, Owen Zickafoose