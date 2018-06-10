Booher makes the long drive home

TROY — Kyler Booher has played golf across the nation and around the world. Eventually, though, all roads led home for the Newton High School graduate.

“There have definitely been some times when guys who knew me before I left have asked me, ‘Why would you come back?’” said Booher, who recently took over as Miami Shores Golf Course director of golf following the retirement of Ken Green in March.

“But for me, this is still home. I have a lot of connections here. My wife (Cheyene) is not from here — she was raised in Colorado — but she loves it here. We think this would be a good place for us to start a family.”

For Booher, however, it was a long and winding road back home.

At Newton, Booher was a three-sport athlete, playing golf, basketball and running track — he was a state qualifier in the 400-meter run — before graduating in 2007. He then went on to major in history and play basketball at North Greenville University in South Carolina. He would also walk onto the golf team there.

After graduating at the top of his class in 2011, Booher figured he would go on to earn his master’s degree, his Ph.D. and eventually become a college professor. Before he began that journey, however, he thought he might try his hand at playing golf professionally.

“I had played golf for a number of years growing up,” Booher said. “I had an opportunity to go to California after I graduated and my first thought was I would try to go play. I spent about a year out there and I started teaching golf while I was out there. Things didn’t work out in terms of me playing, but I really enjoyed the opportunity to teach the game. Teaching had always been my passion.”

After spending a year in California, Booher would take his skills abroad, spending a year teaching golf in China. In 2013, he would move back to the United States, where he became an assistant pro and head pro in Colorado for five years before the opportunity opened up at Miami Shores.

“When this job opened up, it was something I was really interested in,” Booher said. “I had actually worked here from 2009-11 whenever I was home from school during the summer and had always enjoyed it. I really liked working with Ken Green, who I had known since I was a little kid playing at Echo Hills (in Piqua). I had always thought if the timing was right, I’d like to come back here.”

For Booher, the timing actually turned out to be perfect for a number of reasons. This fall, Miami Shores Golf Course will undergo drastic changes, including a complete remodel of the clubhouse and the installation of a driving range near the course. Booher will help oversee those projects.

“Those were huge reasons why I wanted to apply for the job,” Booher said. “Those things made this job very appealing to me. It’s very exciting to be a part of that. Construction is something that’s new to me, but I embrace that challenge. I’m looking forward to it.”

Newton grad is new Miami Shores golf director

By David Fong dfong@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact David Fong at dfong@aimmediamidwest.com; follow him on Twitter @thefong

