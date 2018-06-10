Planning Commission to review two rezoning items

TROY — Troy Planning Commission will review two rezoning applications at its June 13 meeting.

The meeting will begin at 3:30 at City Hall.

Both rezoning applications have city staff approval and staff will recommend commission to not hold a public hearing at planning commission. City council will hold a public hearing to seek input from the community in regards to the rezoning applications. A date has not been set for those public hearings as of press time.

The first rezoning application is for 33.3712 acre lot from agriculture to R-3 single family residential. The property is located east of Washing Road and west of the Fox Harbor subdivision. The property was recently annexed into the city in October 2017. According to the application, the owner is Barbara Ernst Wilson and the property is currently under contract to be sold to Nottingham Development Inc.

The proposed R-3 single family zoning district requires minimum lot to meet or exceed 15,000 square feet.

The second rezoning application is for the rezoning of 24.936 acres located at 1823 Peters Road, which currently is the single family residence of Thomas and Patricia Robinson. The applicant is Bart Denlinger of 3 Gen D, LLC.

The parcel is located along the Troy Country Club to the west. The property is currently zoned R-1 Single Family Residential and the application seeks a rezoning to R-3 Single Family Residential.

The applicant seeks to develop the property into 22 lots with an average size of 0.652 acres or 28,400 square feet.

Other agenda items include historic district application for window signs for 24 N. Market Street and an application for 9-11 E. Main Street for exterior renovations.

Robinson and Wilson properties seek development approval