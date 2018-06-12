County begins talks on building project

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Commissioners met with architects to discuss what a new “one-stop shop” for several county services might look like.

Representatives from App Architecture discussed establishing a wish list for the project. That way, the firm can better understand the vision and expectations for the building.

Commissioner Greg Simmons said that one of the biggest wish list items would be a drive-through for vehicle inspections.

The board and the team from App Architecture also discussed what the interior of the building should look like, suggesting a central shared space with clear signage pointing visitors toward the services they need.

The commissioners signed an agreement for professional design services with App Architecture last month for a facilities study for the development of a new shared location for the county’s auto title office, driver’s exam station and deputy registrar license agency.

County officials proposed the idea to the commissioners in January, citing building maintenance issues, inadequate parking and lack of space at the current, leased location on Experiment Farm Road in Troy.

In other business, the board signed off on a transportation services agreement between the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services for hospital transportation.

The sheriff’s office will provide two deputies and a marked cruiser for hospital transportation for any Miami, Darke or Shelby County residents from a Miami County facility to a designated hospital. The board agreed to pay the sheriff’s office $7,500 for this service.

Captain Dave Norman said the cost for this service was about $2,500 last year.

The commissioners also approved the purchase of 14 tactical vests for the sheriff’s office in the amount of $25,370, including a trade-in allowance of $6,146 for other equipment.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

