Students graduate from Muskingum

NEW CONCORD, Ohio — The following area students graduated from Muskingum University: Brad Donathan of Tipp City, neuroscience, and Emily Gentry of Troy, animal studies and history.

Hicks named to dean’s list

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Hannah Hicks of Troy excelled during the spring 2018 semester, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the Hofstra University dean’s list.

Safreed graduates from Mount St. Joseph

CINCINNATI — Meghan Jo Safreed of Piqua graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree at Mount St Joseph University’s 101st commencement ceremony, held on Saturday, May 12. She graduated from the Honors Program with Magna Cum Laude status and a cumulative grade point average of 3.702.

While at MSJU, Safreed’s activities included Campus Ministry and TOP (Talent Opportunity Program). In addition, she worked as a Patient Care Assistant at Bethesda North Hospital during the most recent two years. Safreed plans to accept a position at Bethesda North on the med/surg floor following her NCLES exam.

Capital students recognized

BEXLEY, Ohio — Capital University has announced its dean’s, president’s and provost’s list honorees for the spring 2018 semester.

Dean’s list (3.5 GPA): Jennifer Kaeck of Piqua, Kris Bigelow of Piqua and Pedro Garcia of Troy.

Provost’s list (3.70 GPA): Kristopher Lee of Piqua and Madison Olberding.

President’s list (3.85 GPA): Spencer Delk of Laura, Kayla Niswonger of Troy and Cassandra Rigsbee of Tipp City.

Pencil graduates from Centre College

DANVILLE, Ky. — Dana Pencil of Tipp City graduated from Centre College with a bachelor of science degree in biology during the 195th Commencement ceremony held on campus Sunday, May 20.

Pencil is the daughter of Karin and Thomas Pencil of Tipp City and is a graduate of Bethel High School.

Magee earns dean’s list spot

TIFFIN, Ohio — Heidelberg University has announced the names of 381 students named to the spring semester dean’s list. Included on the list is Brandon Magee, a sophomore Criminology major from Covington, Ohio.