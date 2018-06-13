Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Mmiami County Sheriff’s Office:

June 8

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the 400 block of Shiloh Rd., Newton Twp., on a burglary complaint. Several tools were taken from the detached garage at a residence.

June 9

ACCIDENT: Deputies responded to St. Rt. 201 and Carrige Trails Parkway on the report of an accident with injuries. After further investigation, Remy Boyd was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to yield.

June 10

PARK PATROL: A deputy responded to Stillwater Prairie on a suspicious complaint. After further investigation, Briana Grilliot was located on park property after hours and warned for trespassing.

June 11

GUN GONE: While in the 78000 block of Tipp Cowlesville Road, Monroe Twp. for an inspection his gun was stolen from his truck. There was a construction company and tree service on site during the incident. All parties were gone when a deputy arrived on scene.

THEFT: A resident in the 8000 block of Horseshoe Bend Road, Newton Twp. reported her prescription medication was missing.

ASSIST RESIDENT: A deputy responded to an assist citizen call in the 7000 block of Mote Road in West Milton. The complainant called to turn over several cameras, photos and film which suggested possible pornography of an underage persons that were located when moving items at the residence. This case is pending further investigation.

June 12

UNDERAGE: Deputies were dispatched to the South Main Street area in Pleasant Hill for a disturbance. Upon further investigation, Seth Courtney and Nickolas Baker were charged with underage consumption of alcohol.

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy was dispatched on a suspicious call in the area of Fenner Road, between Wilson Rd. and Barnhart Rd. A vehicle was reported parked in the ditch with the passenger door open and the engine running. The reporting party did not remain on scene. The deputy located the vehicle just west of 3110 Fenner Rd. Nicholas Jones was found in the passenger seat passed out. He was ultimately transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment. The owner of the vehicle was contacted and took possession of the his vehicle.

LAWNMOWER MISSING: A resident in the 1700 block of Lakeshore Drive Troy, came in to our office to report a missing lawn mower from his detached garage. It was last seen in late October 2017.

DAMAGE REPORTED: A resident in the 8000 block of Covington Gettysburg, Newberry Twp., reported his vehicle being damaged.

WARRANT: A deputy detained Tyler St. Myers in the 1000 block of Camp Street, Piqua on an active warrant.

NO SWIMMING: A deputy responded to the Ludlow Falls in reference to juveniles swimming. The deputy located several individuals in the water swimming. All the listed individuals were explained the Village Ordinance in reference to swimming in the falls. The deputy also pointed out to all of them they passed several no swimming signs. Citations were issued to all the listed individuals for swimming in the Ludlow Falls.