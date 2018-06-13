Creekwood resident concerned with flooding

TROY — Concord Township trustees reviewed a resident’s presentation regarding flood issues in the area of Creekwood subdivision on Wednesday.

Mark Schoewe addressed trustees about his concerns with the flood issues of Boone Creek. Schoewe showed pictures of areas of the Boone Creek which he believes blocks off the flow, causing water to overflow in the neighborhood and onto Swailes Road at times of significant rainfall.

Schoewe said he’s spoken with local residents about the issues that he feels are impeding water flow through the area and he had planned a neighborhood meeting Wednesday. Schoewe said he plans on presenting information to the county commissioners and possibly circulating a petition to improve the water flow in the area if other residents were interested in pursuing the matter. Schoewe said if he were to pursue a petition, it would seek to address the “obstructed watercourse” which is impacting traffic in times of flooding.

Schoewe said he’s collected data from the Miami Conservancy District about the average rainfall increasing 10 percent over the last 15 years.

“This isn’t just a blip, there’s something going on, so it kind of behooves us to see what we can do to not necessarily stop the flooding, but mitigate it,” Schoewe said.

Schoewe said if the creek bed was cleaned up from tree debris and gravel shoals he believed excess water flow could be improved.

“I think that creek would flow and handle the additional input it’s getting. I’ve lived there 30 some years, but it’s been the last 10-15 years that it been getting worse and worse,” he said.

Schoewe said Concord Township’s road superintendent, Neil Rhoades, has been helpful in clearing other areas when residents have asked for help.

Trustee Tom Mercer said the township would need input from the county and their role in the issue in the neighborhood.

“I think you are going in the right direction. You’ve made us aware. I think realistically if we could do something to help, we would certainly do that. I think trying to get with the county and letting them see what your concerns are, not just you , but the residents’ concerns, and see if there’s something that can be done initially. It’s kind of informal, it’s not demanding, it’s just, ‘What can we do?’ We got this issue that continues to come about to see where it goes. Maybe something could happen to eliminate some of what we just saw,” Mercer said at the end of Schoewe’s presentation.

In previous township meeting, trustees fielded flooding concerns from three other residents in the area. Trustees also noted Boone Creek maintenance is residential property and their responsibility. Both Peters and Swailes roads are county roads and not township responsibility. Trustees stated at the May 9 meeting they would continue to look into the concerns of the residents.

In other news:

The township used $5,800 of salt and gravel mix for winter road treatment, according to Rhoades.

Trustees addressed brush pick-up issues, such as large limbs and scattered piles, which make it difficult for township employees to pick up. Trustees may address the issue by leaving letters explaining why certain brush cannot be disposed of in the future. The township offers the brush pick-up service free of charge for township residents. For rules and pick-up schedule, visit www.concord-township.com

