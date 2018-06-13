Trash rates, program revisions considered

TROY — The finance committee will recommend a variety of changes to its trash, recycling and yard waste collection and its rates, as well as possibly bidding out the Dye Mill facility operations to an outside contractor.

At the committee meeting on Wednesday, finance committee members decided to recommend to council a three-year rate from October 2018 through September 2021 of $17 a month for trash services. Rates will then increase 25 cents in October 2022 and again in October 2023 for $17.50 per month. According to Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington, the rate increase is to help absorb the city’s cost of new trash trucks.

A second change is to bid out the maintenance of the Dye Mill Road facility. Currently, a part-time employee staffs the facility, along with various street department labor costs, which costs $75,000. Titterington said an outside company also operates various tasks on site. The recommendation includes that an outside operation maintain the facility, which is estimated to save $30,000 per year in city costs. Part of the deal with the outside company would provide mulch at a discount rate to local residents who provide the raw materials. The practice is currently performed by an outside company that chips and mulches the yard waste. Maintenance of the Dye Mill facility is included the $17 per month trash service charge.

The committee also recommended to retain the curbside collection of yard waste in proper bundling and eliminate the T-Bag program, but allow residents to use biodegradable brown paper bags commonly found at grocery stores instead of the special bags.

Other facets of the recommendation include updating current procedures and practices relating to trash services.

Prior to approval, council member Tom Kendall asked Titterington about the last time the Dye Mill facility was outsourced and, “it bombed on us?”

Titterington said in previous attempts to bid out the facility, the feedback was related to its hours and the facility is now resident-friendly to use.

Council member Todd Severt commended city staff and council members for the three-month process to streamline the pending changes to the trash service rates and program changes.

“It’s a win-win-win I think,” Severt said.

Council will consider the changes at its next meeting on Monday, June 18.

Finance committee OK’s trash collection