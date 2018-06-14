United we stand: Three agencies merge

MIAMI COUNTY — Serving those in need in Miami County will be a shared effort by United Way, effective July 1.

The three agencies in Miami County officially signed documents on Thursday at the Troy Country Club to combine the Piqua Area United Way, the Tipp City Area United Way and the United Way of Troy.

“It’s been a day that we’ve worked for the last couple of years really hard to get this point,” said Richard Bender, soon to be the chief financial officer of United Way of Miami County.

Bender is the executive director of the United Way of Troy until July 1, when the merger is official. He shared how he had hoped a merger of the three agencies would come to fruition before he retired.

Bender said 44 agencies will be supported under the new “United Way of Miami County umbrella” and will expand its outreach to rural communities, encompassing the entire county.

Sean Ford, who will serve as the chief executive officer of the United Way of Miami County, said the merger will be an effort the community as a whole will benefit. “”This is going to be amazing for every community in Miami County,” he said.

Ford thanked the legal team and merger committee for their time and expertise in making the merger possible over the course of two years.

Christy Peters will serve as the organization’s director of marketing for the organization.

The consolidation will make the non-profit group more user-friendly for agencies, eliminate paperwork and grant interviews, which often overlap among the three local city-based offices.

Discussions centered around the merger have been going on for more than two years and were put together by a team of board members representing the Piqua Area United Way, Tipp City Area United Way and the Troy United Way. The United Way of Miami County will continue to support local communities, individuals, and families.

The new merged United Way of Miami County will retain the current United Way offices located in Piqua (326 N. Main St., Piqua, OH 45356), in Tipp City (12 S. Third St., Tipp City, OH 45371) and in Troy (233 S. Market St., Troy, OH 45373)

For any questions regarding United Way of Miami County, call Sean Ford at (937) 773-6786, Richard Bender at (937) 335-8410, or Christy Peters at (937) 669-3863

Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest United Way board member Lisa McGraw adds her signature to a document merging United Way chapters in Piqua, Troy, and Tipp City into a single Miami County United Way chapter during a press conference at the Troy Country Club on Thursday morning. Looking on are Sean Ford, executive director of Miami County United Way, center, and board member Andrew Wannamacher. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_061418mju_unitedway2-1.jpg Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest United Way board member Lisa McGraw adds her signature to a document merging United Way chapters in Piqua, Troy, and Tipp City into a single Miami County United Way chapter during a press conference at the Troy Country Club on Thursday morning. Looking on are Sean Ford, executive director of Miami County United Way, center, and board member Andrew Wannamacher. Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Sean Ford, executive director of the newly formed Miami County United Way, left, talks to guests at a press conference at the Troy Country Club on Thursday announcing the merger of the Piqua, Troy, and Tipp City chapters into a single Miami County United Way chapter. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_061418mju_unitedway1-1.jpg Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Sean Ford, executive director of the newly formed Miami County United Way, left, talks to guests at a press conference at the Troy Country Club on Thursday announcing the merger of the Piqua, Troy, and Tipp City chapters into a single Miami County United Way chapter.

Official documents signed Thursday