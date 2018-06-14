Commission OKs rezoning of properties

TROY — Troy Planning Commission approved two rezoning applications at its meeting on Wednesday.

Both rezoning applications were approved to not hold a public hearing at planning commission. City council will hold a public hearing to seek input from the community in regards to the rezoning applications. A date has not been set for those public hearings as of press time.

The first rezoning application is for 33.3712 acre lot from agriculture to R-3 single family residential. The property is located east of Washington Road and west of the Fox Harbor subdivision. The property was recently annexed into the city in October 2017. According to the application, the owner is Barbara Ernst Wilson and the property is currently under contract to be sold to Nottingham Development Inc.

Commissioner Larry Wolke said there have been issues with drainage in the area and asked staff if that would be addressed.

Planning and zoning manager Tim Davis said the issue would be addressed when the owner proceeds with development plans.

The proposed R-3 single family zoning district requires minimum lot to meet or exceed 15,000 square feet.

The second rezoning application is for the rezoning of 24.936 acres located at 1823 Peters Road, which currently is the singlefamily residence of Thomas and Patricia Robinson. The applicant is Bart Denlinger of 3 Gen D, LLC.

The parcel is located along the Troy Country Club to the west. The property is currently zoned R-1 Single Family Residential and the application seeks a rezoning to R-3 Single Family Residential.

The applicant seeks to develop the property into 22 lots with an average size of 0.652 acres or 28,400 square feet. Davis said the lot size is comparable to other property lot sizes in the area.

Planning Commission approved an application for 9-11 E. Main Street for exterior renovations for the Wasserman building. The 1880 building is owned by J. Gustavo Menezes, ADM Real Estate Holdings, and is on the National Register.

The plans include removing the paint from the East Main Street side and keeping the exposed brick if possible. Repairs also include restoring the decorative exterior finishes including fascia, soffit, corbels and trim and other historical decorations, replace downspout, repair upper and lower roof and flashing and other finishes. The Wasserman building’s roof collapsed in 2007 after a snow storm.

Planning Commission also approved the historic district application for window signs for Your Family Bank, located at 24 N. Market Street.