Several arraigned in Common Pleas Court

MIAMI COUNTY — The following people were arraigned in Miami County Common Pleas Court on grand jury indictments:

Ricky D. Cross, 39, of Piqua, entered a plea of not guilty to two counts of fifth-degree felony forgery and an unclassified felony charge of prohibited acts involving certificate of title. Cross is currently serving a sentence in jail through Miami County Municipal Court for theft. Judge Christopher Gee set bond at $10,000 cash or surety for both case numbers. A pre-trial date has been set for June 25.

Kenneth Wilson, 30, of Piqua, entered a plea of not guilty to one count of fifth-degree felony breaking and entering, two counts of misdemeanor receiving stolen property and one count of third-degree felony tampering with evidence. Wilson, who is currently incarcerated, was to be released on his own recognizance to pre-trial services. A pre-trial conference was set for 25.

Beau Orndorff, 19, of Piqua, entered a plea of not guilty to one count of fourth-degree felony carrying a concealed weapon, unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance and aggravated possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies. He was released on his own recognizance bond. A pre-trial conference was set for June 26.

Savannah Pence, 31, of Piqua, entered a plea of not guilty to one count of fifth-degree trafficking cocaine. She was released on her own recognizance. A pre-trial conference was set for June 25.

Zane Zakkour, 22, of Troy, entered a plea of not guilty to count of fifth-degree possession of cocaine. He was released on his own recognizance to pre-trial services. A pre-trial conference was set for June 25.

Cross https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_MUGSHOTS_34462253.jpg Cross