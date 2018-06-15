AREA BRIEFS

Family reunion planned

LUDLOW FALLS — If you are related to the Maggert Family, come to the 75th Forrest Independence Maggert Reunion being held June 22-23 at the John Hoover farm in Ludlow Falls on Route 48 beside the bridge. The invitation also is open to any descendants of Marion Hoover.

Group photo will be at 11 a.m., followed by a meal at 1 p.m. Bring a covered dish. In addition, enjoy volleyball and night viewing with telescopes.

The family’s first reunion was held at the Troy Park in 1943 and has traveled all over the United States as well as Canada over the years. For more information, call (937) 698-3151.

Fletcher UMC to host VBS

FLETCHER — The Fletcher United Methodist Church invites all families to attend their summer Vacation Bible School program “Shipwrecked” from 6-8 p.m. July 24-26. The program is free.

Kids ages 4-12 will participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats, and experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures! They will have the opportunity to collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them of God’s love, and test out Science-Fun Gizmos they’ll take home and play with all summer long! Kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings. Each day will conclude with the Sail Away Sendoff that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned.

Registration can be completed online at www.vbspro.events/p/fletcherumc or call Fletcher UMC at (937) 368-2470.

Guitarist to perform

TROY — Guitarist Michael Kelsey will perform Tuesday, July 17, as part of the Lucky Lemonade Series at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St.

Kelsey is an inspired guitarist and performance artist who blends many musical genres. Throughout a performance, he might make use of technology, his improv skills, objects in the room, and audience interaction to make music not only for the ears, but an overall musical experience for the senses. “Nuvo Magazine” called him “A fearless experimenter … an acoustic guitarist who weaves a multitude of unusual sounds and rhythms into his patchwork quilt of work.”

Kelsey himself ways, “There is a five-piece band in my head. They all have different tastes in music and they are all trying to escape at the same time through my hands, feet and mouth. I hang onto an acoustic guitar and see what happens.”

The Lucky Lemonade concert series at the Hayner is current, regional, original music on Tuesday nights in July. This free series is held in the courtyard and moved inside when the weather does not allow and always includes a big glass of the center’s summertime-recipe iced lemonade. For more information regarding this and other free events, call (937) 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org.

Popular duo returns

TROY — Higgins and Madewell will bring their version of “Hippie country that rocks” to Prouty Plaza at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 20. Both musicians have had a broad musical background and their selections can range from Johnny Cash to Janis Joplin.

Erin Higgins says, “It’s really a blend of all different genres. (Jeff Madewell) comes from more of a rock and metal background, and I tend to go more towards country and folk. We both like the blues, so there aren’t many styles you won’t hear us play.”

Fridays on Prouty is a free concert series and a collaboration of the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and Troy Main Street. This series is made possible by generous support of the citizens of Troy, the City of Troy, The Troy Foundation, Dayton City Paper, Kettering Health Network, Premier Health/UVMC, Alvetro Orthodontics and CoriGraphics.