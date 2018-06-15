Piqua woman guilty of striking child

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua woman was found guilty of striking an 8-year-old child this week in Miami County Municipal Court.

Alyssa Fitzgerald, 25, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor assault, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor child endangering, in Miami County Municipal Court on Wednesday.

Fitzgerald was originally charged on April 23 after school officials at Washington Primary School reported an 8-year-old child had come to the school nurse with a mark on her face from Fitzgerald reportedly striking the child with a belt, according to Miami County Municipal Court records.

Fitzgerald reportedly denied striking the child with the belt. She later admitted to swinging the belt and accidentally hitting the child on the face while disciplining the child, according to court records.

Couple guilty of child endangering

A Piqua couple was found guilty of child endangering this week in Miami County Municipal Court.

Michael L. Laub, 40, and Janie Laub, 34, each received a fine and suspended jail time after being found guilty of first-degree misdemeanor child endangering on Wednesday.

They were each originally charged on April 27, after there was a report of a 7-year-old boy at Ulbrich’s IGA who was lost and could not find his way home. Police returned the child home a little over an hour later. Michael and Janie Laub stated that the child was supposed to have been at a friend’s house, according to court records.

The Laubs had been previously charged for endangering children when the child had walked away from home unattended in 2012, according to court records. They each were found guilty of a lesser charge of second-degree misdemeanor attempted endangering children in June 2012.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Jefferson L. Dotson, 25, of Piqua, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle. Dotson was originally charged in connection with a report of a vehicle being taken without permission near the Miami Valley Centre Mall and later crashing on Interstate 75 toward Troy on Feb. 14.

• Lucas J. Hammaker, 24, of St. Mary’s, received 30 days in jail and additional suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business. Hammaker was originally charged in connection with a report of a male subject who had been previously warned for criminal trespassing at a residence on the 1500 block of Madison Avenue in Piqua showed up at the residence on May 20, at approximately 2:50 a.m. The male subject took off prior to officer arrival, but was later located and ran from officers.

• Joshua L. Fariss, 28, of Piqua, received 180 days in jail, two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for three counts of first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property. Fariss was originally charged in connection with power tools being stolen from a garage on the 700 block of North Wayne Street sometime between November and December of last year.

• Sean Michael Fisher, 28, of Troy, received eight days in jail, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor false information and second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• Matthew A. Justice, 46, of Piqua, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• William H. Dobbins Jr., 55, of Piqua, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

• Mathew C. Thompson, 43, of Piqua, received 30 days in jail and a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property.

• Shaun M. Stant-Rojas, 21, of Medway, received a fine and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor attempted theft, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Dustin B. Pinkowski, 24, of Pleasant Hill, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property.

• Randi N. Nelson, 37, of Covington, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor, amended down from fifth-degree felony theft.

• Ashley D. Lewis, 26, of Sidney, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft and a separate charge of second-degree misdemeanor attempted theft, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Lucas R. Mann, 29, of Eaton, received one year of probation, 25 days in jail, and additional suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Tania L. Minton, 48, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Ryan M. Engels, 26, of Dayton, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Cress E. Rhynard, 43, of West Milton, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Emmett T. Francis, 27, of Tipp City, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

• Jamie L. Kinney, 33, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of criminal tools.

• Joseph R. Flory, 25, of Ludlow Falls, received 90 days in jail and a fine for second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

By Sam Wildow

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

