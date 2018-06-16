Council votes to put levy on ballot

WEST MILTON — At their meeting Tuesday night, the West Milton village council voted to declare the necessity of placing a renewal levy on the ballot.

The renewal levy, which helps the village maintain its streets and storm sewers, will appear on the ballot on Nov. 6.

The current levy was passed by the voters in November of 2013 and runs for a five year period. It replaced a street levy that was passed in 1993 and which passed every five years for 20 years.

Municipal Manager Matt Kline explained that the 1993 levy was replaced in 2013 because the village was facing major budget deficits and the original levy was not generating enough money to keep up with the village needs.

In other business, council invited longtime resident and American Legion leader Al Daum to the meeting to inform him that he has been selected as the grand marshal for the village’s annual Fourth of July parade.

Council also awarded several local businesses Community Pride Awards. The recipients were Brumbaugh Engineering, which bought and renovated the old Eagles building, O’Reilly Auto Parts, which is new to West Milton and has moved into the old Dollar General building, and McDonald’s, which recently completed a remodel.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com