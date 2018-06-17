Hearing set for repeal of zoning application

TROY — A request to withdraw the application of the rezoning of Nottingham development’s eight acres north of Finsbury will have a public hearing at Troy City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall.

Last month, the planning commission recommended that city council repeal the zoning request to revert the property back to its agricultural zoning from its single-family residential district zoning.

Approximately 50 residents met at the Troy-Miami County Public Library last Wednesday to address the flooding issues of the Kidder Ditch, which runs through the Sherwood, Stonyridge and Nottingham neighborhoods. The meeting lasted nearly two hours as residents circulated pictures of flooding in their streets and the backyards of their homes.

At the meeting, Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington reported the city was currently designing how to modify the ditch to alleviate the water concerns. Titterington said the project could cost millions of dollars and would need to address water blockages downstream to avoid the water backing up to the Sherwood neighborhood and other areas. Many residents expressed their frustration of the increasing water issues in their neighborhoods in the last decade.

Local developer Frank Harlow also addressed residents questions and concerns. Harlow said the eight acres of land will stay undeveloped until water issues are addressed. Harlow also unveiled plans for a retirement facility and assisted living development he plans to build in and around the area.

On April 16, the Miami County Board of Elections verified petitions for a zoning referendum regarding the rezoning of eight acres north of Finsbury Lane as part of the Nottingham development. If repealed, the referendum will no longer appear on the November ballot.

The property is currently owned by Halifax Land Company and is located west of Piqua-Troy Road and east of the Nottingham subdivision. The Nottingham development is managed by Jessica Minesinger, who filed the request to repeal the rezoning application to the planning commission on May 1.

Parcel to revert back to agriculture use