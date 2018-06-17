Council to review Dye Mill bid proposal

TROY — Troy City Council will consider a resolution to bid the operation of the Dye Mill Road facility to outside contractors on Monday. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

According to Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington, bidding out the total operation of the facility could potentially save the city $30,000. Part of the contract would include providing mulch to residents at a discounted rate due to the raw materials provided by the residents.

Titterington estimated the cost of the facility and its oversight is $75,000 a year to staff the facility and other department work associated with the operations.

An ordinance related to the solid waste service, including refuse and recycling fees is also on the agenda.

The fees for residential collection and recycling are proposed to stay at $17 per month through October 2021 before increasing 25 cents in 2021 and again in October 2022 to $17.50 per month.

The ordinance also proposes to retain the curbside collection of yard waste as long as it is in a biodegradable paper bag or bundled properly. The collection will no longer require special T-bags, which were to be purchased at City Hall or at True Value hardware. The bags cost $1.25 each.

In other news:

• The city was recently advised it was awarded $2.54 million in grant funding for the West Main Street project.

• River Fest at Treasure Island Park will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 23. The Chuck Taylors Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the amphitheater.

• Inland Water Pollution Control Inc. was awarded the 2018 sanitary sewer relining project with the bid of $74,712.60. Council authorized $100,000 for the project.

Other items on the agenda include:

• R-22-2018 — Amend previous resolution regarding the $500,000 loan to the CIC for the Sherwood Shopping Center. The amendment fixes a clerical error regarding interest rates and their disbursement. Emergency legislation is requested.

• O-22-2018 — Establish provisions for small cell facilities and wireless support structures. Second reading.

• O-23-2018 — Rezoning of 530 Crescent Drive from OC-1 Office Commercial to R-7 Multiple-family residential district. The property is currently under contract to be sold to the Family Abuse Shelter. Third reading.

• O-25-2018 — Accept final plat of Halifax Estates Subdivision Section 4 and dedication of right-of-way.

• O-26-2018 — Repeal 8.015 acres from R-3-B Single Family Residential back to Agricultural Residential District in Nottingham plat. Public hearing June 18.

• O-27-2018 — Agreement regarding Tour De Donut event and notwithstanding provisions.

• O-28-2018 — Agreement with Troy Main Street Inc. related to Donut Jam and notwithstanding provisions.

• O-29-2018 — Amend Chapter 919 of the codified Ordinances regarding solid wast service including refuse recycling fee.

Savings estimated at $30,000 a year