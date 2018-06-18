Tipp Chief proposes police department changes

TIPP CITY — At council’s work session Monday night, Tipp City Police Chief Eric Burris proposed the restructuring of the department.

Burris suggested the creation of a deputy chief position, which is intended to increase opportunity for promotion within the department, and to increase patrol manpower by shifting administrative responsibilities.

The additional first-year cost of the new position would be approximately $6,400, Burris said. This would be achieved by making some cuts and reducing the hours the department is staffed; one of the records clerks will retire soon and the hours will be adjusted between the other full-time and part-time clerks.

The new position’s proposed duties would include scheduling, payroll, training, fleet management, camera data management and supervision of sergeants.

Burris also noted that the creation of a deputy chief position would establish a possible succession plan for his replacement in the future.