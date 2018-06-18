Altrusa awards 16 literacy grants

TROY — The Altrusa International of Troy, Ohio, has awarded 16 literacy grants. As a result of the successful Bee For Literacy held in March a total of $5,394.69 was distributed to the following 2018 Spelling Bee Grant recipients:

Brukner Nature Center – Debra Oexmann

Child Care Choices – Betsy HammanFirst Presbyterian Church – Stefanie Swift;

Miami East – MVCTC, FFA Chapter – Marie Carity

Oakes – Beitman Memorial Library – Andria Wise and Sarah Ullery

Piqua Parents as Partners – Adele Penrod and Kim Lawson

Reading for Change – Betsy Widener

Piqua City Schools, Springcreek Primary School 3rd grade – Jackie Thase-Burch

Troy City Schools, Concord Elementary 2nd grade – Tricia Fellers

Troy City Schools, Cookson Elementary 3rd grade – Shelley Stewart

Troy City Schools, Hook Elementary 5th grade – Greg Gustin

Troy City Schools, Van Cleve 6th grade – Liberty Bowman

Troy City Schools, Van Cleve 6th grade – Chad Dillow

Troy City Schools, Van Cleve 6th grade – Jeremy Hughes

Troy City Schools, Van Cleve 6th grade – Becky Klosterman

Troy City Schools, Van Cleve 6th grade – Lori Shewman

The Altrusa Club of Troy was chartered on June 30, 1948. Its longest continuing project has been Mobile Meals since 1973. In March 1993, the first Bee For Literacy was held and to date has raised over $100,000 to benefit local literacy projects. For more information on this and other services of the Altrusa International of Troy, Ohio visit www.altrusaoftroyohio.org.