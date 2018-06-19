Council considers renewal levies

COVINGTON —The Covington Council held first readings of two renewal levies that fund fire and emergency medical services for the November ballot during their meeting on Monday evening.

At their last meeting, the council authorized the Miami County auditor to certify the amounts for a 1.6-mill levy renewal and a 2.2-mill levy renewal. There are two levies due to the levies beginning at different times, but they both fund fire and EMS contracts.

At their meeting on Monday evening, the council began the process of sending the renewal levies to the Miami County Board of Elections to have the levies placed on the Nov. 6 ballot.

“This levy is not an increase and will be used to pay a portion of the contract for fire and EMS services,” Mayor Ed McCord said about each of the levies.

Also during their meeting, the council approved the purchase of playground equipment from Miracle Midwest. The cost is approximately $33,676, which is being funded by a grant from an Ohio Natureworks Grant and a donation from the Covington Community Chest. Volunteers from Covington Christian Church will also be installing the equipment, which will save the village approximately $6,000 on labor costs.

The council held second readings on two resolutions. The first one will declare two used Crown Victoria police vehicles are surplus and allow the village administrator to hold an internet auction to sell the two vehicles.

The council also held a second reading on a resolution to authorize the village administrator to purchase ball diamond metal Halide lighting equipment from Dickman Supply. The cost is $28,990, and a donation from the Covington Community Chest is funding the purchase.

In regard to new items before the council, they approved a change order to Jutte Excavating for additional improvements at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“This includes raising two manholes and adding an electric valve to control storm water during flooding conditions,” Village Administrator Mike Busse said about the additional improvements.

The cost of the change order was approximately $26,082, bringing the total contract cost to approximately $1,134,974.

The council also waived the three-reading rule and approved the 2019 alternative tax budget document, authorizing the fiscal officer to file the approved tax budget with the Miami County Budget Commission.

Work is also beginning on the 2018 sidewalk program. Busse said the contractor for the project, M&T Excavating, has removed the majority of the affected sidewalks and will begin forming the new sidewalks this week.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, resident Kathy Miller expressed concerns about people parking in crosswalks in the area of Larry and Chestnut streets and a lack of yellow curb lines to deter people from parking there. Council member Scott Tobias advised that the village does not paint yellow curb lines anymore. McCord said that he would advise Chief of Police Lee Harmon about the concern. An officer present said that vehicles must be parked 20 feet from crosswalks and 10 feet from fire hydrants.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

