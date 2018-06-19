Council OKs trash rates

TROY — City council passed its five-year plan for trash rates plan 7-0 on Monday.

Council members John Terwilliger and Robin Oda were not present.

Council member Todd Severt asked Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington to clarify points on the trash rates. The trash rates will remain a flat $17 per month for the next three years, with a 25 cent increase in 2021 to $17.25 a month and another 25 cent increase in 2022 for $17.50 a month.

Resident Lester Conard said now that residents don’t have to purchase the required T-bags for lawn clippings at $1.25 a bag, he believed the city was making more profit with the increase in trash services.

President Marty Baker noted the service fee freeze for three years which includes special pick-ups such as lawn clippings within the rate. Residents may now use biodegradable bags of their choice instead of buying them at city hall or True Value Hardware for $1.25 a piece.

Conard said he was concerned with rates increasing after the five year period expired.

“Nothing has ever stayed stagnant in this town when it comes to money,” Conard said.

Council member Severt said council members worked with the city staff to implement the three-year freeze and quarter increase at the end of the five-year plan. Severt said the proposal was to increase services 50 cents a year prior to the compromise on the five-year plan, which included the rate freeze.

“I appreciate your comments. I know you are concerned about the citizens, but I can tell you that we were concerned about the citizens as well,” Severt said, noting the cost savings and eliminating inefficient programs to freeze rates for three years.

Conard said he hoped the city of Troy would continue to keep rates low in the future.

WATER TREATMENT PLANT RECOGNIZED BY THE OHIO EPA

Megan Marhelski, OEPA Geologist, recognized the city of Troy for its exceptional water protection efforts. She said Troy is one of 165 communities in southwestern Ohio that obtains its water from ground water.

The Ohio EPA recognized the city of Troy for protecting its drinking water source protection plan and its implementation of its protection program.

She also said of the 165 ground water communities, only nine, including Troy, are “doing an exceptional job” protecting their water.

She thanked the mayor and council for their exceptional efforts in their water protection plans. The awards were presented to Jeff Monce, water plant superintendent and assistant superintendent Ralph Walters by the Ohio EPA.

“Jeff has and continues to do a great service to the city of Troy,” she said.

MAYOR ADDRESSES ALCOHOL AT EVENTS

Mayor Michael Beamish said he supports community family-centric events, such as the Tour De Donut and its concert the Donut Jam, but said he would not be signing the legislation since the event includes alcohol.

The ordinances were passed by council, with the one “No” vote for the Donut Jam event by Bill Twiss.

Beamish said he will not sign the legislation, therefore it may take longer to go through for the event, which takes place in August.

In an email to the Troy Daily News, Mayor Beamish echoed his points he made at the council meeting:

“For over 15 years, I have stated my position with respect to alcohol in family friendly events and activities. Saying that, I am a passionate supporter of this community and our many events. Being an educator by profession, I am also an avid supporter of strong family values. Most of the time these two go hand in hand. I consider myself a team player in support of our community events and sponsoring organizations. I have strong personal beliefs when it comes to the alcohol issue. In a society where addiction and violence is prevalent, we need to be good role models; families can be the best in stressing positive choices. I am disappointed that as a society we have come to believe that alcohol will attract more visitors to our city events.

I can support these events without compromising my values. After carefully and prayerfully considering my position with respect to alcohol in public, family oriented events, I have decided not to sign legislation that involves alcohol. This supports the event and still maintains my personal position. I define family-oriented, as events for people of all ages.”

KIDDER DITCH UPDATE

Titterington reported on the city’s participation of the Finsbury Road and surrounding neighborhood community meeting last Wednesday.

Titterington said he and assistant engineer Christy Butera updated the group about the 2016 storm water mater plan which took nine-months to complete. The engineer identified 16 different projects with mapping and analysis.

“The number one priority is the Kidder ditch,” he said. The project includes $1.2 million to fix, not including clean-up. “It’s a very complex project because of the fact it’s a regional tributary as it is related to our stormwater system. It’s not something that is going to be solved overnight.” State and federal agencies will also be part of the project scope, which could take several years.

Titterington also reported that Frank Harlow presented his plans for development north and east of the Nottingham development which includes oversize retention ponds to slow water flow down in and around that area.

Titterington said he hoped residents absorbed key points made in their two-hour presentation.

