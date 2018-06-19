College briefs

Locals earn spot on dean’s list

DAYTON — The following local residents earned a spot on the University of Dayton’s spring 2018 dean’s list for achieving a minimum 3.5 GPA.

TROY: Jack Alexander, Maggie Hennessy, Angel Luis, Justin O’Neill, Brendan Pohle, Jordan Slone.

TIPP CITY: Jack Armentrout, Tyler Berkshire, Erick Detweiler, Matthew Detweiler, Evan Freeh, Benjamin Hughes, Kayte Jackson, Ashton Kiplinger, Nathan Kueterman, Anna Kueterman, Zayne Parsons, Monica Rook, Alexander Taylor, Ethan Vantilburg, Jacob Walland, Jacob Watson.

PIQUA: Meghan Burner, Chloe Clark, Logan Cordonnier, Emily Cordonnier, Kevin McElroy, Elizabeth Pax.

PLEASANT HILL: Kenton Dickison.

Dornbusch named to dean’s list

Anderson, Ind. — Anderson University has announced its dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2017-2018 academic year. Local resident Bailey Dornbusch, a 2016 graduate of Troy High School, is among the students who are being recognized for their outstanding academic achievement.

Dornbusch is a sophomore nursing major at Anderson University.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a semester grade point average (g.p.a.) of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0. Dornbusch has been named to the dean’s list all four semesters of her freshmen and sophomore years at Anderson University through a very rigorous academic schedule while also being an active player on the women’s soccer team as well.

Area students graduate from UD

DAYTON — A record 1,510 students received undergraduate degrees from the University of Dayton during the spring commencement ceremony Sunday, May 6, in University of Dayton Arena, including the following residents from your area.

CONOVER: Jay Brandyberry.

TROY: Emma Brumfield.

PIQUA: Meghan Burner, Kevin McElroy.

TIPP CITY — Cameron Cerbus, Bailey Flora, Ashton Kiplinger, Nathan Kueterman, Monica Rook, Jack Schell, Anna Schober, Brooke Smith.

PLEASANT HILL: Kenton Dickison.

WEST MILTON: Meagan Goudy, Aaron Horn.