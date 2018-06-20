Kentucky woman arrested after traffic stop

MIAMI COUNTY — A Kentucky woman is facing drug and child endangering charges this week after a traffic stop resulted in her arrest on Tuesday evening.

Gladys A. Nash, 34, of Lexington, Kentucky, was charged with fifth-degree felony drug possession, first-degree misdemeanor child endangering, and first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence on Tuesday and incarcerated in the Miami County Jail. She was arraigned on the charges in Miami County Municipal Court on Wednesday morning.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Nash on southbound Interstate 75 near milepost 77 on Tuesday at approximately 5 p.m. Nash was reportedly following another vehicle too closely.

According to Miami County Municipal Court records, the trooper immediately noticed “the odor of raw and burnt marijuana.” Nash reportedly admitted to smoking marijuana recently. She also admitted that there were drugs in the vehicle, and three pills suspected of being Hydrocodone pills were recovered in the vehicle. A 12-year-old girl was also in the vehicle during this incident.

Nash is continuing to be held in the Miami County Jail on a bond of $3,500. A pre-trial conference for Nash is scheduled for June 28.

In other news:

• Multiple inmates were charged over the weekend in connection with a disturbance taking place at the Miami County Jail in downtown Troy.

Blake E. Nickel, 26; Deshon L. J. Doll, 19, of Piqua; Derek T. Gardner, 33, of West Milton; Joseph R. Flory, 25, of Ludlow Falls; Jonathan A. Thorpe, 21, of Troy; and Michael B. Main, 42, of Saint Paris, Tennessee, were charged with fifth-degree felony aggravated riot and fifth-degree felony vandalism over the weekend and arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Tuesday morning.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, they were charged in connection with a disturbance in the downtown jail on Saturday. There were no injuries to the inmates or to staff. Troy police responded to assist sheriff’s deputies and corrections officers.

Preliminary hearings for the defendants are scheduled for June 26.

• A local man was in court in connection with a report of a small, unclothed child found wandering in a parking lot in Piqua.

Elijah V. Walters, 23, of Piqua, was arraigned on first-degree misdemeanor child endangering in Miami County Municipal Court on Wednesday. According to court records, Walters was charged in connection with a report of a 1-year-old child with no clothes on found wandering in a parking lot on Maryville Lane in Piqua on June 8.

Nash https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_Gladys-A-Nash-mugshot.jpg Nash Nickel https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_riot-charge-Blake-E-Nickel-mugshot-.jpg Nickel Gardner https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_riot-charge-Derek-T-Gardner-mugshot.jpg Gardner Doll https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_riot-charge-Deshon-LJ-Doll-mugshot-.jpg Doll Thorpe https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_riot-charge-Jonathan-A-Thorpe-mugshot-.jpg Thorpe Flory https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_riot-charge-Joseph-R-Flory-mugshot-.jpg Flory Main https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_riot-charge-Michael-B-Main-mugshot-.jpg Main

Suspect facing drug, child endangering charges

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com