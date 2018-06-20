Sean Tucker picks up S.T.E.A.M. in Piqua

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Students from the WACO Aviation Summer Camp visited Piqua Airport / Hartzell Field on Wednesday morning to watch National Aviation Hall of Fame enshrinee and world renowned aerobatic pilot Sean D. Tucker get in some practice for the 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show that will be taking place this weekend. The Aviation Camp is a part of the WACO Science, Technology, Engineering, Aviation, and Math program held at WACO throughout the year. Following his practice flight, Tucker spent time fielding questions from the students.