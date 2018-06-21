Posted on by

One in custody following gun incident near fairgrounds

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies and Troy Police are on the scene of an incident involving a gun on County Road 25-A near the Miami County Fairgrounds. 25-A is blocked to traffic from both directions. Initial reports were of a man with a gun and at least one shot possibly fired. One man is in custody. We are working on this developing story.

