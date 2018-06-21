Troy man allegedly fires gun at home

TROY — A Troy man has been incarcerated after allegedly firing a gun at his home outside of Troy.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 700 block of County-Road 25-A, outside the Troy city limits after a shot fired call was reported to the Miami County 9-1-1 Communication Center around 6:38 p.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported.

Troy Police Department units were also dispatched to close down the road near the Miami County Fairgrounds at Harrison Street and Lytle Road as deputies investigated the incident. The suspect, who has yet to be named, is currently in custody with charges pending. The suspect was found outside smoking a cigarette and was apprehended without incident.

The subject also allegedly head butted the partition as he was being held inside a cruiser. A request for additional information from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office was not returned as of press time Thursday evening.

Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest A pair of Troy police cruisers block County Road 25-A at Harrison Street on Thursday evening, as an incident involving a gun unfolds down the road. The highway was closed to traffic in both directions as Miami County Sheriff’s deputies and Troy Police worked the incident. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_052118mju_mcso_25a_arrest2.jpg Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest A pair of Troy police cruisers block County Road 25-A at Harrison Street on Thursday evening, as an incident involving a gun unfolds down the road. The highway was closed to traffic in both directions as Miami County Sheriff’s deputies and Troy Police worked the incident. Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Troy police officers Zach Hook, left and Zac Battelon, lead a suspect in handcuffs following an incident involving a gun in the 700 block of County Road 25-A across from the Miami County Fairgrounds on Thursday evening. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_062118mju_mcso_26a_arrest1.jpg Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Troy police officers Zach Hook, left and Zac Battelon, lead a suspect in handcuffs following an incident involving a gun in the 700 block of County Road 25-A across from the Miami County Fairgrounds on Thursday evening.

Incident shut down County Road 25-A