Father, son incarcerated in separate incidents

TROY — A Troy man has been incarcerated after allegedly firing a gun at his home outside of Troy.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 700 block of County-Road 25-A, outside the Troy city limits after a shot fired call was reported to the Miami County 9-1-1 Communication Center around 6:38 p.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported.

According to Sgt. Chris Bobb, Aaron Covault, 24, fired several shots from a pistol in front of his home before occupants inside called 9-1-1. Covault was allegedly upset due to his father, Jeffrey Covault, 48, being arrested for alleged first degree felony rape earlier Thursday afternoon. The elder Covault was a former Troy Fire Department fire fighter who was suspended then later filed for retirement effective April 1.

Jeffrey Covault was indicted by secret indictment by a grand jury for the felony rape charge and was placed into custody around 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The incident allegedly occurred at Covault’s bar, The Vault, also located in the 700 block of N. County Road 25-A on March 2. The alleged victim was 21 years-old.

Covault submitted his retirement notice to the city on March 15. According to city records, Covault was first placed on paid administrative leave on March 2. He was later suspended without pay on March 5 due to the alleged misconduct and reports of the incident being investigated by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. His notice of retirement was accepted by the city on March 15.

Troy Police Department units were also dispatched to close down the road near the Miami County Fairgrounds at Harrison Street and Lytle Road as deputies investigated the incident. Aaron Covault was found outside smoking a cigarette and was apprehended without incident. He was charged with third degree felony weapon while under disability and misdemeanor weapons while intoxicated.

