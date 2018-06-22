Legislation passed to honor local Marine

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Stephen Huffman (R-Tipp City) today announced that the Ohio House has passed omnibus legislation that makes several day designations and highway namings and creates multiple specialty license plates.

Senate Bill 86 incorporates a bill sponsored by Huffman, House Bill 452, designating a portion of State Route 55 beginning at its intersection with State Route 571 and ending at its intersection with State Route 48 in Miami County as the “PFC Marc L. Cole Memorial Highway.”

“Marc was a man of integrity and beloved by our community. I was honored to carry this legislation that will commemorate his service and legacy,” said Huffman.

This memorial highway honors a friend of Huffman, PFC Marc L. Cole, who was killed in the 1983 terrorist bombing of the United States Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon.

Cole, of Ludlow Falls, played football at Milton-Union High School, from which he graduated in 1982 and almost immediately afterward enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps.

In 1983, Cole was part of two multi-national peacekeeping forces in Beirut. In the early morning of Oct. 23, of that year, two trucks loaded with explosives crashed through the peacekeeper’s compound gates. The guards, who were under peacetime engagement orders, could not employ their weapons quickly enough to disable the trucks, which proceeded to crash into the barracks where the peacekeeping forces were housed.

The ensuing explosion caused 305 deaths among the peacekeepers and civilians. Two hundred and forty one of the dead were U.S. Marines, including Cole, who was 19 years old.

Senate Bill 86 now returns to the Senate for concurrence.