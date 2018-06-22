Woman sentenced for child firing shotgun

MIAMI COUNTY — A local woman was sentenced to probation this week in connection with an incident involving a young child reportedly firing a shotgun into a neighbor’s trailer at the Paris Court Trailer Park in April.

Deputies from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office responded to shots being fired at Paris Court on the 10000 block of North County Road 25-A on April 9. Deputies found that two shots had been fired from inside one trailer and ended up in the neighboring trailer.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputies found two adults asleep in the residence where the incident reportedly began, along with two young children who were unsupervised. A shotgun was found in one of the children’s rooms. It was unclear which of the two children, who were 3 and 4 years of age at the time, fired the shotgun.

Tricia E. Noel, 25, of Piqua, was originally charged with two counts of first-degree misdemeanor child endangering in connection with this incident due to the children being unsupervised and their accessibility to the firearm. One of those charges was dropped on Wednesday in Miami County Municipal Court. Noel then was sentenced to 28 days in jail, which she has already served, in addition to one year of probation, a $250 fine, and additional suspended jail time for one charge of first-degree misdemeanor child endangering.

Charles Michael Noel, 26, of Piqua, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree felony child endangering also in connection with this incident, and his case has been bound over to Miami County Common Pleas Court. He was released from the Miami County Jail in May on bond.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Erica L. Hartwick, 30, of Troy, received 43 days in jail and a fine for first-degree misdemeanor arson and for a separate charge of third-degree misdemeanor prostitution. Hartwick was charged with arson for reportedly setting a couch on fire on the 400 block of West Water Street in Piqua on April 26. Hartwick was also charged with prostitution for an incident on May 7, at the Budget Inn in Troy.

• Darrell E. Alderman, 46, of Troy, received two years of probation and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment and a separate charge of first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing. Alderman was originally charged in March. Alderman allegedly threatened to harm a victim, including threatening to shoot the victim with a gun, on March 2, on Markley Road in West Milton, according to Miami County Sheriff’s Office records.

• Kenneth Lawson, 75, of Tipp City, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor prohibitions concerning companion animals, amended down from fifth-degree felony prohibitions concerning companion animals-cruelty. Lawson was originally charged after being accused of shooting a cat with a pellet gun on the 9300 Wildcat Road in Bethel Township on May 30. According to court records, the cat did not die, but the pellet went through the cat’s nose and was lodged in its neck.

• Seth D. Hutchinson, 31, of Piqua, received 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment and first-degree misdemeanor making false alarms. Hutchinson was originally charged in connection with an incident reported on March 25. Police were dispatched to a welfare check where the caller was possibly harassing the victim by having the police sent to her house for false reasons on Looney Road on March 25 at 8 p.m.

• Jerry L. Stewart, 20, of Piqua, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic, amended down from fourth-degree felony disrupting public services. Stewart was originally charged in connection with a report of a 9-1-1 hang up on the 100 block of Glenn Street in Piqua on June 3. Dispatch attempted to call the number back several times, but they received no answer. After further investigation, it was found that a female subject at the residence attempted to call 9-1-1 on a known male subject, but he disconnected the phone line, preventing her from calling.

• Devon C. Brown, 18, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor assault, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Brown was accused of having a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old juvenile in February, according to Miami County Municipal Court records.

• Graven W. Borman, 19, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Edward K. Boyle, 77, of Sylvania, received a fine and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging.

• Chloe Carpenter, 18, of Westerville, received a fine and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs.

• Trisa L. Engle, 29, of Sidney, received 30 days in jail and fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Kevin L. Vititoe, 40, of Rossburg, received 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Henry A. Ward, Jr., 36, of Troy, received 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs, and for first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• Jarred D. Maloney, 29, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging.

• Jamie R. Compton, 34, of Tipp City, received 30 days in jail for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Dale H. Taylor, 63, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Sarah E. Webb, 22, of Vandalia, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor permitting dogs to bite.

• Edward D. Kuykendall, 50, of Piqua, received 22 days in jail for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

• Jonathan I. Reineke, 27, of Piqua, received 15 days in jail, additional suspended jail time, and a fine for first-degree misdemeanor theft, amended down from fourth-degree felony theft.

• Frederick Michael Kirby, 40, of Columbus, received 90 days in jail and a fine for first-degree misdemeanor attempted forgery, amended down from fifth-degree felony forgery.

Defendant was asleep during the shooting incident

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

