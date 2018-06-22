Red Line featured act at 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Jon Thocker, front, of Red Line Air Shows, and Ricardo Von Puttkammer of Aviation Photojournal in New York, make a tight turn over the countryside during a flight on Friday at the 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show. Thocker and his teammate Ken Rieder will be performing in their RV-8 aircraft on Saturday and Sunday.
