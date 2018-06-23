Swank named to dean’s list

CONWAY, S.C. — More than 2,000 Coastal Carolina University students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester. Students who make the dean’s list have achieved a 3.5 GPA or higher during the semester. CCU has a student population of 10,600.

Among those named to the dean’s list was Lauren Swank, a marketing major from Troy.

Bluffton announces dean’s list

BLUFFTON, Ohio — Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for the Organizational Management Program (OMP) for the spring term. Local students include Mary Jennings of Covington and Mitch Todd of West Milton.

Students with a GPA of 3.6 or higher are eligible for the dean’s list. OMP is an accelerated degree-completion program.

Ashcraft earns dean’s list spot

BLUFFTON, Ohio — Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for the accounting degree-completion program for the spring term, which includes Susan Ashcraft of Piqua.

Students with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75 based on 20 semester hours received dean’s list with distinction for continued high achievement.

Wick named to dean’s list

COLUMBUS — Bradley Wick of Troy has been named to the 2018 spring semester dean’s list at Columbus State Community College.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.

Schwab earns degree from Marquette

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Leighanne Schwab of Tipp City has graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis. Schwab earned a Bachelor of Science in marketing.

Schwab was one of about 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students who received their diplomas May 20, 2018, at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee.

Area students graduate from Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio — More than 730 graduates were recently recognized for earning doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s or associate degrees from the University of Findlay.

Local students include:

• Chris Capparelli of Troy received a Master of Business Administration.

• Cameron Johnson of Tipp City received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. Johnson graduated from the University with the academic designation of magna cum laude.

• Lindsey Roeth of Troy received a Bachelor of Science in Strength and Conditioning and an Associate of Arts in Personal Training.

• Andrew Toller of Troy received a Master of Physician Assistant.

Maxwell graduates from Southwestern College

Winfield, Kan. — Southwestern College held Commencement exercises Sunday, May 13, in Winfield. The ceremony was preceded by receptions for graduates and their families, and the Order of the Mound honorary society induction which represents the top 10% academically.

Naomi Maxwell of Tipp City received a Bachelor of Science.

Glaser named to IWU dean’s list

MARION, Ind. — Olivia Glaser has received recognition on the Indiana Wesleyan University dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2017-2018 academic year.

To be named to this list, a student must obtain a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale and carry at least 12 graded credit hours for the semester.