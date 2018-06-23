Miami Valley Hospital North to debut July 23

ENGLEWOOD — New services. New name. Same friendly faces.

Since 1995, Good Samaritan North Health Center has served the health care needs of the community. On July 23, the site at 9000 N. Main St. in Englewood will change its name to Miami Valley Hospital North, becoming part of Miami Valley Hospital. Other sites currently bearing the Good Samaritan Hospital name also will transition to Miami Valley Hospital and will undergo similar changes in name on July 23.

The same quality care and services that local residents have come to expect will continue, and new services will be available. For the first time, the site will offer inpatient beds – a total of 46 private rooms for short-stay inpatient and observation care, including four high-acuity beds. Patients at Miami Valley Hospital North can access advanced, integrated services ranging from non-operative medical treatment to inpatient surgical intervention. The site will have a dedicated facility for joint and spine care and is also slated to open a cardiac catheterization lab in early fall 2018.

The site will offer 82,000 additional square feet as well as expanded patient and visitor parking.

“In addition to all the services currently offered at Good Samaritan North Health Center, a more comprehensive array of services will be offered at Miami Valley Hospital North,” said Mike Maiberger, president of Miami Valley Hospital and executive vice president and chief operating officer of Premier Health. “We’ve been humbled by the tremendous support we’ve received from the community, and in return, we’re pleased to be taking care to a higher level at this site.”

The design of the expansion complements the existing outpatient services at this location to meet the health care needs of the community: a full-service 24-hour Emergency Department, TeleStroke, medical imaging, diagnostic laboratory, physical therapy and rehabilitation services, Breast Center, Cancer Center, Sports Medicine Services, Outpatient Ambulatory Surgery Center, more than 140 primary and specialty care physicians, nutrition counseling and a retail pharmacy.

An open house for the public will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, July 21. Food, fun and prizes will be included. Visitors should enter the campus by turning onto Heathcliff Road from North Main Street, then taking the second entrance on the left. Dayton radio station WMMX will be on location.