House fire displaces family

PIQUA — A Saturday afternoon house fire in Piqua has left a family without a home for the time being.

Firefighters were called to a report of a house fire at 524 First St. in Shawnee shortly before 5 p.m. A caller to Miami County 9-1-1 reported smoke coming from a bedroom window. The caller also reported that a female in a wheelchair was unable to get out of the burning home.

Neighbors assisted the woman in escaping the home. Two children who were home also got out safely. Piqua police officers arrived on the scene and ensured the residence was evacuated. They also reported flames beginning to show from the east side of the home.

Piqua firefighters arrived and requested mutual aid response from both Fletcher and Covington fire departments.

The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes, but not before the home suffered extensive damage.

The American Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance to a family of four, reported to be a grandmother, her son, and two children.

There is no word yet on the cause of fire.

Piqua firefighter John Richard comforts a young boy at the scene of a house fire on First Street in Piqua on Saturday afternoon. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_062318_fire_first1-1.jpg Piqua firefighter John Richard comforts a young boy at the scene of a house fire on First Street in Piqua on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters work at the scene of a house fire on First Street in Piqua on Saturday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_062318mju_fire_first2-1.jpg Firefighters work at the scene of a house fire on First Street in Piqua on Saturday.

All residents escape safely