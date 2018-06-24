Five vie for BOE seat

TROY — The Troy City Schools board of education will have five applicants to choose from following the resignation of board member William Overla on June 11.

The applicants include J.D. Winteregg, Darla York, Wayne Nirode, Dave Heffner, Harold Evilsizor and Susan Borchers.

The deadline to file for consideration was Friday, June 22. The board must select an applicant before its July 9 regular meeting.

The appointed member’s term will run from the time of appointment until the end of 2019. If the appointment member would choose to continue service on the board, he/she would have to run for election during the November election of 2019.

Overla was one of three candidates out of five who was voted to into office for the Troy City Schools Board of Education in the Nov. 7, 2017, general election. Overla applied for the Troy Junior High principal position and therefore, resigned from the board to pursue employment with the district. Jeff Greulich, an assistant principal at Troy High School, accepted the position on June 19.

Overla was the health and consumer sciences supervisor at the Miami Valley Career and Technology Center. The MVCTC board accepted his resignation on June 12. Overla also served as Troy High School principal from 2011-2016.

Vacancy to be filled by July 9