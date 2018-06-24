Troy High School alumni to race against cancer

TROY — The Troy High School class of 1993 will honor all alumni who have battled cancer — both survivors and “angels” — with a 5K race in September as part of its 25th high school reunion weekend.

The event will get underway on Saturday, Sept. 29 — which also is Homecoming weekend — at 9 a.m., starting at the main entrance of Troy High School stadium. The race will be held rain or shine.

“My class is celebrating our 25th reunion this fall in a slightly different way. Our intent is to honor all THS alumni who have battled any type of cancer and contribute to efforts to find effective treatments and, one day, a cure to these awful diseases,” said Carrie Tishaus-Woodward a member of the class of 1993.

All proceeds from the 5K will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

Online registration prior to Sept. 1 is $25 at speedy-feet.com. On the day of the race, registration is $30, cash or credit card only.

T-shirts are guaranteed to racers who register prior to Sept. 1. Racers who do not show will not receive a shirt, and extra shirts will be distributed on the day of the race on a first-come, first-served basis.

