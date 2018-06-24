A CareFlight helicopter flies past one of the Blue Angels FA-18 aircraft as the Vectren Dayton Air Show celebrates the 35th anniversary of CareFlight service to the Miami Valley with a special three-ship fly-by.

The F-22 Raptor performs at the 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show

Kieran Doan, 2, and Blake Beahr, 4, of Cincinnati practice their emergency medical skills in the back of a Premier Health CareFlight Mobile ICU unit at the Vectren Dayton Air Show on Saturday.

Celeb Wade, 7, of Dayton shows that he has the makings of a Marine as his dad Gunny Joseph Wade spots for his at the Vectren Dayton Air Show on Saturday.

Blue Angels aircraft fill the sky as the team performs a maneuver that has all six aircraft heading if different directions.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Members of the Golden Knights perform a formation maneuver on Sunday.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

National Aviation Hall of Fame enshrinee Sean D Tucker performs a ribbon cut.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

The United States Air Force Heritage Flight, a state-of-the-art F-22 Raptor and a 1940s-era P-51 Mustang honor out nation’s veterans on Sunday.