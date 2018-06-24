Troy Police Department reports

June 17

OVERDOSE: Scott Tindle, 37, of Troy, was charged with weapons under disability, menacing by stalking, weapons while intoxicated, a CPO violation and inducing panic. Tindle allegedly threatened to commit suicide to an ex-girlfriend, ingested five caps of heroin and was found overdosing in bushes in the 600 block of Virginia Street. Officers located Tindle unconscious with a fully loaded handgun, snoring in the bushes. He was transported to UVMC and then incarcerated.

June 18

TRESPASSING: An officer was dispatched to the area of the 500 block of Lincoln Ave in reference to a male looking in garages. Male was later located at 109 W. Simpson St. and taken into custody for trespassing and other charges. Male was incarcerated at the Miami County Incarceration Facility.

SHOTS FIRED: Officers were dispatched to a possible shots fired call. A suspect was arrested and charged with weapons while intoxicated.

BURGLARY: Burglary complaint reported in the 500 block of Summit Avenue during the day. Money taken from residence.

June 19

THEFT: An officer was dispatched to the Caldwell House in reference to a possible theft. Complainant wanted to report approximately $180 cash was missing.

SCAM: Sgt. McKinney received a U.S. Priority Mail letter addressed to him at the Police Department. The return address indicated that it was from the Austin Academy of Aviation in Austin, Texas. A check of the USPS tracking number indicated it originally accepted at the USPS Regional Facility in Coppell TX Distribution Center on June 15, 2018. The only item inside the envelope was a cashier’s check made out to Sgt. McKinney in the amount of $1,945.30 drawn on the Pueblo Bank & Trust, Pueblo Colo. with the note at the bottom that the remitter was “Shelly Gates”. This is identical to the check the officer received at the Police Department in March 2017. The check appears to be a scam. After the last check received in 2017, the officer was contacted by someone with Austin Aviation that stated they have had several similar reports and they too have been a victim of this attempted scam. The officer placed both the envelope and check into evidence.

ROAD RAGE: An officer witnessed a road rage incident at the intersection on Stonyridge Avenue and N. Market Street. An adult male was issued a citation for reckless operation.

THEFT: An officer responded to a report of theft at Meijer.

DRUG ABUSE: An officer attempted a traffic stop, and the driver of the vehicle did not stop. The driver was apprehended after a short vehicle pursuit and foot pursuit. The male was charged with failure to comply, obstructing official business, and drug abuse instruments. He was placed in the Miami County Jail.

June 20

DRUG CHARGES: A traffic stop was initiated at the intersection of Racer Street and South Union Street. After investigation, two females were incarcerated on multiple drug charges

DISTURBANCE: An officer responded to the area of North Market Street and Water Street for a report of a physical disturbance. A juvenile male was arrested and charged with assault.

June 21

THEFT: An officer was dispatched to the Budget Inn on a report of a burglary. Upon arrival it was found someone had entered a room that was used as a storage area and stole several lamps and light bulbs.