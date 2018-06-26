Lachiewicz earns vet degree

TROY — Liane Lachiewicz, of Troy, received her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Lincoln Memorial University-College of Veterinary Medicine (LMU-CVM) in Harrogate, Tennessee, May 19, 2018.

Lachiewicz graduated with summa cum laude honors from LMU-CVM. She is a member of the Society of Phi Zeta. Phi Zeta is the only honor society of veterinary medicine in the United States, and members of the LMU-CVM Phi Zeta chapter represent the top 25 percent of the senior class. She received her Bachelor of Science from the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss). She is a Lehman Catholic High School graduate and was very active in the Lehman community.

She is the daughter of Dr. Peter Lachiewicz and the late Karen Lachiewicz, and the fiance of Robert Baker, of Piqua. Lachiewicz began her employment at the Pampered Paws Animal Hospital in Oxford, Mississippi, June 4.