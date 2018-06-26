Lucky Lemonade series to feature acoustic trio

TROY — The third Lucky Lemonade Concert will be on Tuesday, July 24 at 7:30 pm and will feature The WingWalkers Band.

Guitarist Michael Kalter, violinist Doug Hamilton and bassist Noah Cope decided to name their acoustic trio “The WingWalkers Band” to honor the daring acrobats that would balance on a sailing wing, shifting wind all around them, with no safety gear and nothing but their own instincts to keep the momentum.

Like these daredevils, this string ensemble speaks the language of the great American improvisational traditions. The group blends folk, bluegrass, Americana and swing to create a unique and progressive style which it lends to original compositions, as well as a diverse pool of covers by artists such as Gnarls Barkley, Sting, The Young Bloods, Chris Issac, Janis Joplin, The Band, Paul Simon & Peter Rowan to name only a few.

The Lucky Lemonade concert series at Hayner is current, regional, original music on Tuesday nights in July. This free series is held in the courtyard and moved inside when the weather turns and always includes a big glass of our summertime-recipe iced lemonade.

This series, as well as the other events at the Hayner are funded by the citizens of Troy and generous donors to the Friends of Hayner.

For more information regarding these free events and to receive a complete listing of events taking place at the Hayner Center, please call 339-0457 or visit our website at www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.