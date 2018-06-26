Developer submits plans for ‘Halifax Villas’

TROY — City of Troy’s Planning Commission will review a rezoning request for future plans to construct a private residential subdivision with an area for an assisted living facility on a 107.171 acre parcel on both the east and west side of Piqua Troy Road.

The owner and applicant is Frank Harlow of Halifax Land Company. The current property is zoned Agriculture Residential and Office-Commercial with the request for a planned development.

According to the report, the development called “Halifax Villas” will be completed in two phases. The first phase will be residential use with the only non-residential structure of a private club house for resident use. The first phase includes 101 single-family lots on the west side of Piqua-Troy Road on 50.858 acres. The east side of Piqua-Troy Road will consist of 159 zero lot line town homes on 32.35 acres and a private clubhouse and private space on 11.3 acres. The plans include golf cart paths and a walkway area and meets the zoning does 10 percent open space requirement. The proposed value of the single-family homes will be $275-350,000 and the town homes will be valued at $175,000 and up.

The development will include private streets so the city would not provide curbs or sidewalks and the maintenance of the private streets will be the responsibility of the HOA.

The development will have city water and sewer services along with seven retention ponds and two detention ponds throughout the development.

According to the report, “The second phase of the development will include a future site for an assisted living facility (8.1 acres). An amendment to the Planned Development will be required in the future to show the development of phase two.”

Kettering Health Network has submitted its final development plan with plans to increase the square footage of the building east of the development to the city of Troy Planning Commission.

According to the proposal, the applicant Danis Construction, requested to amend the development plans to extend the building from 113,500 square feet to 144,740 square feet to the east. Due to the request being considered a “minor change” Planning Commission can make the final alterations to the plan without Council approval.

Partners in Hope filed a proposal for a new commercial office building at 180 E. Race Street using the Downtown Riverfront Overlay District.

The applicant, Jessica Echols, director of Partners in Hope, includes a new two-story commercial building which is currently a vacant gravel lot.

The building will serve as the primary location and offices for the non-profit agency. The organization has four full-time employees and one or two volunteers on site. The design and construction would be provided by Keystone Builders.

The application also requests variances for set back from a required 25 feet to 15 feet, will not meet the 25-foot buffer yard for separation and will not meet the required off-street parking. The off-street parking requirement is for 9 spaces and one handicap space. The applicant is requesting a reduction down to six regular spaces with one handicap space due to walk-in traffic.

The first stop of the DRO district is a first reading to the Planning Commission and then a second reading at the next Planning Commission meeting which will allow for public input of the project. Planning Commission can only take action following the second hearing.

Other agenda items include:

A new wall sign application for Primal Forces massage Therapy was submitted for 121 E. Main Street. The owner of the business is Michele Cremeans.

